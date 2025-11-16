What did Elsie Hewitt say to Pete Davidson on his birthday? Pregnant girlfriend shares sweet tribute on Instagram

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson are seen as the Boston Celtics take on the New York Knicks in the first quarter of Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 16, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Pete Davidson turned 32 on November 16, 2025, and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, celebrated the occasion with a sweet Instagram video.

Hewitt, pregnant with the couple’s first child, shared a clip on Instagram featuring funny ‘couple of moments” and more than a few instances of the comedian cracking her toes. The 29-year-old model wrote in the caption:

“Happy birthday to my personal toe cracker who gets unnaturally excited about VHS / old TVs & loves to twirl my hair & is my best friend in the whole wide world [love] we you Pete,” she added a red heart emoji.

More details on Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt’s relationship

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt sparked dating rumors in March 2025, after they were spotted on a romantic beach getaway to Palm Beach, Florida.

The couple was captured holding hands and kissing. They went Instagram official on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Since they went official, Pete and Elsie have shared details about their relationship. They moved in together in May, and in July, they announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Elsie shared a carousel of pictures and videos showing her in an ultrasound appointment, teasing her pregnancy announcement. She captioned the post:

“Welp, now everyone knows we had s*x.”

Recently, the 29-year-old model shared her struggles with being a pregnant woman, claiming she “has been in pain since the very beginning and it's just getting worse and worse.”

She said in the video posted on her Instagram story:

“I'm in absolute agony pretty much 24/7. This morning, it's really bad,” she said. “At this point, if you can think of something that there is to do about the pain, I have tried it. I have tried everything, and it's only getting worse, and I cannot walk."

“I am just straight-up suffering and in so much pain every single day. I actually really don't know how it could get worse than this.”

She sought advice from her followers.

“So, I'm turning to Instagram because I would really like to speak to someone who has been through pregnancy and birth with Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome," she continued. "Did your pain go away after? Does it get better? Am I gonna die?”

