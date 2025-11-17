90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All Part 2 recap: Kara and Guillermo clash while Brandon and Julia disclose pregnancy to family

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All Part 2 featured some major turn of events as Kara and Guillermo got into an argument while the latter pointed out that Kara’s drinking issue bothers him. All the cast members gave their divided opinions on the issue, while some pointed out that Kara should be more respectful of her marriage.

On the other hand, Julia expresses her fears regarding her pregnancy as fellow cast members soon assure the couple that everything will be okay and to take a deep breath and enjoy it.

Brandon asks Julia to tell her parents about the pregnancy. She hesitates at first but eventually agrees to it and expresses her nervousness, saying,

“Oh, I can’t breathe now.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All Part 2 recap: Brandon and Julia announce pregnancy to parents

As the whole cast said, “Congratulations”, Julia soon stood up and showed her baby bump to her parents via video call and announced,

“You’re going to be grandma and grandpa.”

Julia’s parents soon responded with shock and confusion:

“Are you serious? Are you joking? I don’t believe it, I still don’t believe it. She just ate a good dinner, that’s all. I waited for this for so long. I don’t even believe it now. I am so happy. Julia, how far along are you? I won’t be able to sleep. I promise I won’t tell anyone.”

Julia was in tears when she and Brandon talked about their fertility journey. She said it has been tough, revealing that she had a miscarriage earlier and lives in constant fear now that she is six months pregnant.

"I have a very high-risk pregnancy and I have never panic attack. If I feel kicking, I feel it’s alive. It’s scary and challenging to get here. I have been dying to tell and to get it out."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All Part 2 recap: Kara and Guillermo get into a heated argument

Kara seemingly had an emotional moment as she talked about the lack of support from her husband's side while breaking down in tears, saying,

“Somehow, I have ended up married to someone who just doesn’t support me. I just never thought it’s gonna be that way.”

Guillermo was quick to point out that Kara went out to sing, but ended up attending another party and then another house, staying there until four.

“If I had done the same thing, I would have been in trouble. I have a problem with Kara when she drinks. When she drinks, it’s like a completely different person. She will be very cute and cosy with some other guy.”

