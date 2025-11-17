90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 Tell All: No Limits: Release date and what to expect

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 Tell-All: No Limits will be released on four consecutive Sundays. The first part was released on November 9, the second part on November 16, the third part on November 23 and the final part on November 30.

In the second part of the Tell All, the host asked Darcey about whether Georgi might have “one foot out the door.” Darcey seemingly agrees with it and said,

“He does flirt and dirt when he goes out. I have seen it, it’s not like he is hiding it."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 Tell All: No Limits: What to expect?

As Darcey talked about Georgi's fliratious approach, Georgi was quick to defend his actions as he pointed out:

“I talk with beautiful women, oh, she's jealous, obviously. And I am like flirting, no it’s just networking. I just talk with people.”

Fellow cast member Kara seemingly took a dig at Georgi's whereabouts. She told others,

"I think he is on the streets of Miami acting up I think he is in the streets and not telling Darcey."

Darcey and Georgi had an argument earlier about the situation of having kids, as Georgi had mentioned how the whole thing had been bothering him. Darcey quickly reminded him of how “insistent he was in the past about not wanting children of his own.” Georgi responded by saying,

“I never say I want a kid right now! I’m saying this keeps bothering me.”

Darcey seemed to have an emotional moment as she broke down in tears while questioning the future of her marriage with Georgi.

“I want him to be happy. Have kids. Wonderful! But don’t be in this marriage if that’s not something that you see for us. I asked him these same f------ things for years and he gave me different answers. I can’t make him be the man that I need, because maybe he’s not.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 Tell All: No Limits: Jasmine makes a surprising revelation to Julia

Jasmine confided in Julia, saying that Matt had made a rather shocking revelation:

“His mother told me if you cannot be his wife, like I have this good Romanian woman, I like Matt to be with. And she is still available for Matt.”

As the cast members later sat down for a chat, Jovi asked Matt,

“But Jasmine said she doesn’t want to marry you, so what if another opportunity comes up? You taking that opportunity?”

Matt gave a vague answer, making things look uncertain for him and Jasmine:

"Maybe, we’ll see. If we don’t live together."

The newly released episode ends with a fellow cast member questioning the future of Jasmine and Matt's relationship. He asked Matt,

“How much time you gonna wait for her?”

Stay tuned for more updates.