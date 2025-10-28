90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Looking into Jenny and Sumit's relationship timeline

Jenny and Sumit on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (Image via TLC)

TLC’s show 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premiered in September 2025 with a new set of couples, all ready to take on their whirlwind romances, while also blending cultural heritage and traditions. In the new installation of the show, called ‘The Other Way,’ the partner from America is the one relocating abroad to be with their significant other. The original format of the show showed the partner who lived outside the United States relocating there to be with their partner.

One of the couples featured on this season of the TLC show is Jenny and Sumit, who have been part of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way since its first season.

Their romance began when Sumit catfished Jenny on social media, as he was afraid she would never like him for who he truly was. However, Jenny ended up forgiving him and committed to leaving her old life behind in Palm Springs to move to India and be with him.

From the beginning, the couple faced numerous issues, including parental acceptance, finding jobs and establishing a suitable lifestyle that suited them. They return in the brand new season to take on new challenges while working on their relationship together.

The entire timeline of Jenny and Sumit’s relationship on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is explored

In Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sumit reached out to Jenny from a fake social media account and catfished her. However, ultimately, Jenny forgave him and was also ready to move to India to be with him.

One of the major concerns for Jenny’s family was that Sumit was almost half her age, and Jenny’s daughter, Christina, also expressed her fear for her mother’s new venture. In India, Sumit lied to his parents, saying he had to move away for work, but in reality, it was so he could live with Jenny. While he was willing to lie to his parents and defy societal norms for love, he was still unsure whether Jenny would be able to adjust to India.

Jenny finally arrived in India and was welcomed by Sumit, who also took her to buy some traditional dresses, hoping that it would help her adapt better. However, things were not smooth between the couple on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, when Sumit confessed to Jenny that he had quit his call center job to spend more time with her, but she felt that they would have no financial stability.

They also felt cornered by societal remarks and people making fun of their age gap. Sumit went back to his parents' house to ensure everything was alright, while Jenny began looking for jobs. Jenny’s daughter, Christina, and her wife surprised Jenny in India, providing her with emotional support.

Things got worse when Jenny found out that Sumit had been in an arranged marriage with another woman for two years, but Sumit opened up to her about how he wanted a divorce, and the bureaucratic process took time in India.

Meanwhile, Jenny’s visa was about to expire, and she had to go back to America. In Season 2 of the show, the couple reunited after spending five months apart, and Sumit had already filed for divorce. They also got a new home together. Sumit tried to convince his parents to keep an open mind regarding Jenny, and they said that they would try. However, they did not give permission for the couple to get married, but Sumit sealed the deal by giving Jenny a ring.

In season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jenny’s tourist visa was extended due to the pandemic, and they got to spend a lot of time together. They went over their options, and a lawyer suggested that Jenny could try to obtain a missionary visa, but quickly she realized it would take years. Sumit’s mother said that she would only agree to accepting Jenny if she could be a true Indian daughter-in-law and said that she would move in with the couple to assess Jenny.

Sumit’s parents spent time with Jenny despite the language barrier and ended up loving her. The couple filed for marriage paperwork, but Sumit canceled it right after due to nerves. Things were eventually sorted, and they got married without telling his parents. Sumit was overjoyed to see his bride and exclaimed,

“You're looking gorgeous! Like the most beautiful person I've ever seen!”

In 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Season 7, the couple told their parents about their marriage, and they did not approve; however, the couple went to Rishikesh for their honeymoon. They also discussed moving to America, but got into an argument when Sumit revealed he wanted to have kids, but Jenny said that they had decided in the beginning not to procreate.

Eventually, Sumit’s father and mother accepted their relationship in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7. The couple decided to open a cafe together. In the new season of the show, the couple will navigate life’s challenges together as they also work on their marriage.

Stay tuned for more updates.