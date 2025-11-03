90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 Tell All teaser: Jasmine contemplates her feelings while Brandon and Julia hit a rough patch

(L-R) CEO, Sharp Entertainment, Matt Sharp of '90 Day Fiance' franchise, Molly Hopkins, Paola Mayfield and Russ Mayfield of '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery, Inc.)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the hit reality TV show, which airs on TLC on Sundays and streams its episodes on HBO Max and Discovery+, has recently released its season 9 tell-all teaser.

On November 2, 2025, TLC released a clip that exposed several couples struggling to keep their relationships going. Jasmine Pineda and Matt Branistareanu seemed to be having explosive fights with each other. At the same time, Jasmine’s former partner, Gino Palazzolo, also got involved in the drama when Jasmine confessed to him that she had never loved anybody the way she had loved him.

Another couple, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, also had been having a rough time trying to make their commitment work. Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina shared that their relationship had become significantly more difficult to handle since Brandon’s parents became involved in their personal matters.

Meanwhile, Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev had a very serious fight when Darcey accused Georgi of flirting with beautiful women in public in front of her, without showing any respect or regard towards their relationship.

Everything that 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’s season 9 tell-all teaser trailer revealed about the couples

TLC recently released footage from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 for their tell-all teaser trailer on November 2, 2025, and several details were revealed about the couples who had been living under the same roof and trying to work on their respective relationships.

Couple Jasmine Pineda and Matt Branistareanu were shown struggling immensely to work on their commitment, and in the preview, Jasmine confronted Matt and asked him whether he was being intimate with another woman.

During the confessional, Matt revealed that he ends up doing a lot of ignorant and mindless things. He said,

“I just do some stupid a** s*** in life.”

Meanwhile, Jasmine’s former partner, Gino Palazzolo, met Jasmine, since they all lived under the same roof, and told her that he had married her previously because of the emotional connection he felt for her.

Jasmine opened up to him and said that she had never loved anybody the way she had loved him. She said,

“I don’t think I will ever love someone like I love you. I have never wanted to be with Matt ever.”

Matters also seemed to be rough between Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, with Yara confessing that all she seems to be doing in the relationship is having explosive fights with Jovi and then crying all the time because of how defeated she felt. Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina were shown to be at the center of the situation, with Brandon’s parents choosing to intervene in the midst of their relationship issues and weigh in.

In addition to these developments on season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Darcey Silva confronted Georgi Rusev’s flirtatious behavior with random beautiful women in pubic.

However, he tried to defend himself and said,

“I talk to beautiful women. It’s networking. I just talk to people.”

Darcey and Georgi also seemed to be struggling with issues regarding her previous husband and his tendency not to pay his share of the rent on time. Both of them were also shown having a tense conversation regarding having children in the future.

Stay tuned for more updates.