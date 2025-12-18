Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown star Bobby Flay shares his favorite holiday tradition

Bobby Flay (Image via Instagram/@bobbyflay)

While the newest episodes of Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown shared several holiday season recipes, culinary expert Bobby Flay has also shared a few of his special dishes as well as his favorite holiday tradition.

During a Q&A round on Instagram, Bobby Flay revealed that his favorite holiday tradition and his favorite day of the year is Thanksgiving. While talking about how this year’s Thanksgiving was different, Bobby Flay said:

“Thanksgiving is my favourite day of the year. This year, I get to share it with [Brooke Williamson]. I don’t have to do ALL of the cooking.”

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown’s Bobby Flay shares his favorite holiday dishes

Bobby Flay also shared a few of his favorite holiday recipes:

“Usually a shellfish-based soup or pumpkin soup to start. We have lots of food after that, he later added that his go-to holiday favorites are simple but decadent: Eggnog. And dark meat turkey and cranberry martinis.”

While talking about how he spent Thanksgiving this year with Brooke, Flay revealed,

“We're doing, like, a red curry turkey for Thanksgiving, which is not something I usually do. We usually pick a theme, but like the wildest theme that we did was like Tuscany or something like that, which obviously is not American, but still like Italian flavours with turkey, et cetera,” he explained. “But Brooke loves Asian ingredients and stuff like that. So we went down this rabbit hole one night, like texting back and forth. And so it went from like red curry turkey to like, she wants to do, like, a wild mushroom and chestnut crispy rice. And then, you know, like sweet potatoes with nuoc cham," he added.

Brooke Williamson also shared her side of the story, while discussing her holiday plans with Bobby Flay,

“There’s no point in fighting over holiday dishes… There’s generally enough mouths to feed to be able to do all the things you want to do. So if they want to make two versions of the same dish, they will."

Discussing about his Thanksgiving plans, the Food Network star told Parade,

"This year I’ll probably be in New York, that is the plan at the moment [I’m excited to] bring my son, Hudson, with me to the East Coast for a little bit of cold fall Thanksgiving weather that we don’t get [in Southern California].”

Bobby Flay expands his burger chain at Muckleshoot Casino

Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay, which gained huge popularity and was co-founded by Bobby Flay, has recently announced that they are all set to expand the burger chain which will be coming to the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn.

This marks the 11th location that will be inside the Muckleshoot Casino at 2402 Auburn Way S., as the place reportedly welcomes an average of 25,000 guests each week while operating 24/7. CEO of Muckleshoot Casino Resort, Tim Perkins announced in a statement:

“We’re proud to bring Bobby’s Burgers to Muckleshoot, This partnership underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering the very best in guest experiences. Bobby Flay’s curated menu of top-quality burgers and unmatched flavour further enhances Muckleshoot’s standing as one of Washington’s premier destinations for dining and entertainment.”

