Andrei claims Loren apologized "for the cameras" during 90 Day Fiancé tell-all drama

Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet (Image via Instagram/@andreicastravet)

Andrei Castravet is accusing Loren Brovarnik of apologizing “for the cameras” during a tense 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell-All showdown.

The dispute follows a season of rising friction between the couples, fueled by personal conflicts and competing loyalties that unfolded on screen.

As Andrei tells it, Loren’s attempt to make amends wasn’t a moment of sincerity — but a moment of performance.







90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tensions erupt at the Tell-All

The conflict escalated after a housewarming party earlier in the season, where Andrei’s plan to move to Moldova drew criticism from Loren and her close friends.

Elizabeth supported her husband, while Loren insisted she was trying to protect her friend from a decision she believed could hurt the family dynamic.

The disagreement carried forward to the Tell-All taping, setting off heated exchanges between the two couples.

During the reunion special, Andrei confronted Loren and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, over their claims about his family and plans.

Loren fired back, defending her position and challenging Andrei’s accusations about Alexei’s behaviour.

In one chaotic moment, Andrei alleged that Alexei had flirted with other women during Loren’s postpartum recovery — prompting Loren to shout back that he was “talking nonsense.”

The clash didn’t stop when the cameras turned away. According to Andrei, Loren apologised multiple times — but for reasons he questions.

Claiming the apology felt staged once the reality-TV spotlight returned, he said,



“She apologised a couple of times on and off camera for hurting me and Elizabeth.”



This accusation has added a new layer to the drama already unfolding in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, raising questions about intention, image, and what it means to show remorse when millions are watching.

A broken friendship shapes the season’s narrative

Loren and Elizabeth once shared one of the franchise’s closest friendships. They supported one another through pregnancies, relocations, and filming seasons stretching back years. Now, that bond is fractured.

The Tell-All forced the group to confront their issues directly — but instead of reconciliation, confrontations continued.

Loren walked off stage at one point, overwhelmed and disengaged from the group. Elizabeth maintained her loyalty to Andrei, and Loren prioritised Alexei — leaving both couples feeling betrayed.

As a result, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? viewers have watched two previously united pairs drift further apart with each new episode.

While cameras capture scenes of domestic strain and friendship dissolving, the cast’s public comments afterwards — including Andrei’s latest claim — suggest the situation may run even deeper off-screen.

Fans are divided over who is in the wrong

Viewers have weighed in heavily online, some aligning with Andrei’s belief that Loren plays two roles: a confident critic in private conversations and an emotional figure when footage rolls.

Others argue that she’s navigating postpartum stress, life changes, and continued filming pressure — all while trying to hold her marriage and friendships together.

Whether viewers support or question her choices, the storyline has become one of the defining angles of the current 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season.

The franchise frequently puts cast relationships under stress, but accusations of “performative apology” strike directly at the core of what the series markets — unfiltered relationships tested by real-world stakes.

If apologies are made only when cameras are present, the narrative of authenticity grows more complicated.

The conflict shows no signs of settling. The Tell-All fallout has left:



A damaged friendship between Loren and Elizabeth



A trust breakdown between the couple



A public dialogue questioning reality-TV sincerity



Stay tuned for more updates.