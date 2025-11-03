“I can’t believe he is a father” - 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Matt's mother, Olimpia, reacts to him becoming a dad

Jasmine Pineda & Matt Branistareanu (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Alum Matt Branistareanu introduced Jasmine and their newborn to his mother and sister. As the whole family was elated to meet Jasmine and the little one, Matt’s mother admitted that she still cannot believe that Matt is a father.

Matt's mother and sister also brought a thoughtful gift for Jasmine as a token of appreciation, leaving Jasmine pleasantly surprised.

Jasmine was all smiles as she admitted that she was feeling nervous and happy to meet Matt’s family in person.

She also also quick to say that the little one looks a lot like Matt’s mother, to which his mother said:

“I can’t believe he’s a father.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Alum Jasmine meets Matt’s family

As Matt’s mother and sister paid a visit to see the little one, Matt’s mother said,

“It’s a surprise for me Matthew to be a father because he was like a child before they met each other. I’m kinda happy.”

Jasmine was also elated to meet Matt’s mother and sister, but was not pleased with the fact that Matt had not revealed all the details of their relationship to his mother.

Jasmine also expressed her hesitation to support Matt on the lie he told his mother about being engaged.

“She is so tiny and cute and so adorable. Matt’s sister is also very sweet; they look like nice people. I feel like s**t.”

Matt had earlier opened up about how his family's strict beliefs had prevented him from revealing the true nature of Jasmine and his relationship, which made him lie instead.

However, Jasmine makes Matt reveal the truth as he tells his mother that they are actually not engaged.

Are Jasmine Pineda & Matt Branistareanu engaged?

Things took an unexpected turn after Matt Branistareanu proposed to Jasmine Pineda during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 finale.

While Jasmine is still legally married to Gino Palazzolo, Jasmine is moved by Matt’s words.

However, she did not entirely accept the proposal and said that if she ever does get married again, she wants it to be with him.

As Jasmine was seen in tears, Matt said,

“I don’t know if, you know, if you’re going to leave me in three years or if you’re going to leave me in 10 years, or if we just stay together and annoy the sh*t out of each other for another 20. And I think, if we always care for each other rather than ourselves, I think we’re going to be fine. I’m not saying everything is going to be perfect.” “And I don’t want you to take me for a joke because I don’t want you to think that I’m just wasting time… I know that you’re still married. And I know that I don’t have a ring, right? But I just want to get down, and I want to put this — it’s just a stupid string — on your finger.”

Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 9, Sundays at 8/7c, exclusively on TLC. Stay tuned for more updates.