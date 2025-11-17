What are Chris Blake Griffith’s accusations against Stefon Diggs? Alleged elevator footage surfaces online as NFL star sues influencer over assault claims

Stefon Diggs sued Christopher Blake Griffith last month. The lawsuit is in response to Christopher’s case against the NFL star, making allegations of s*xual assault against the NFL star. The incident reportedly happened in 2023 after Diggs drugged Blake Griffith, as per Page Six.

The latest update of Stefon’s lawsuit arrives at a time when a video is trending on social media, featuring Christopher being robbed inside an elevator. Stefon’s brother Darez and two of his friends were allegedly involved in the robbery. However, Diggs has not responded to the claims until now.

On November 16, 2025, TMZ acquired the legal documents related to Stefon Diggs’ lawsuit, where the player opened up on the events that happened on the day that Christopher was referring to. It says that Christopher lied about the incident, adding that Blake Griffith, along with a few more influencers and the football wide receiver, attended a basketball game in Washington.

The group then went to a club and eventually returned to Stefon’s residence. Notably, Diggs’ assistant told Christopher to return home while the former entered his bedroom.

Stefon also accused Christopher of sharing the accusations on social media about the alleged s*xual assault, which reportedly did not happen. Page Six stated that Griffith had approached the cops about the incident in August this year.

On the other hand, Stefon Diggs is suing for damages and legal costs at an unknown amount. According to Stefon, Blake Griffith had tagged the official handles of the New England Patriots, the NFL, the fashion company UGG, and actress Sarah Jessica Parker while addressing the allegations on social media.

Christopher Blake Griffith’s attorney responds to Stefon Diggs’ lawsuit: Elevator video and more explained

Christopher’s accusations against Stefon initially emerged after Diggs was chosen as a new face to promote a campaign for UGG. Blake Griffith shared a few Instagram Stories at the time, expressing his disappointment with the selection, as per Page Six.

As mentioned, Christopher Blake Griffith had filed a police report about the alleged s*xual assault, and he even shared a screenshot of the report through his Instagram Story. Addressing the allegations against Stefon Diggs, Christopher wrote:

“Soooo Stefon Diggs drugged me, attempted to s*xually assault me, and then conspired w/ his employees/hitmen to organize an attack on my life that his brother (Darez Diggs) was charged and convicted for being involved in…& @ugg gave him a campaign sport standing alongside @sarahjessicaparker?? Somebody’s gotta do their homework…. I’m disgusted.”

The elevator video of Christopher shows that he goes out for a second and returns to the elevator. Blake Griffith is then allegedly approached by Darez Diggs, following which two individuals enter the elevator and start attacking Christopher, pulling him out of the elevator.

The video shifts to another moment where Christopher was spotted entering the elevator again after coming face-to-face with Darez. After being pulled out of the elevator, one of the two men grabs a white thing, which seemingly looks like a bag, and all four of them speak to each other for some time. Darez walks away and returns while the conversation continues.

According to Page Six, Christopher’s attorney, Jake Lebowitz, has responded to Stefon Diggs’ lawsuit in a statement, saying that his client has been a victim of “s*xual advances” and a violent attack allegedly involving Diggs’ brother. Meanwhile, further updates on the matter are currently awaited.