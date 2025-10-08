Who is Mulan Hernandez? Stefon Diggs sued by ex-girlfriend over alleged assault

Mulan Hernandez (Image via Instagram/@mulanhernandez_)

Rapper Cardi B's boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, is being sued by his ex-girlfriend, Mulan Hernandez, for alleged physical assault.

According to US Weekly, Hernandez filed a countersuit against Stefon on April 7 in a Texas Court. For context, the New England Patriots' wide receiver sued Hernandez and a third party, Brianna Mack, for assault, emotional distress, trespass, conspiracy, and extortion in February 2025.

In the April filing, Hernandez denied all the allegations against her made by Stefon and claimed that he was the one who physically assaulted her during their relationship in 2024.

According to Page Six, she alleged that Stefon punched her from behind in the back of her head on June 7, 2024, which left her with a concussion. She also alleged that "almost immediately" after the incident, Diggs "mounted an effort to induce [her] into signing a non-disclosure agreement so that [his] malicious and egregious act would be kept from the NFL and from public view."

Diggs, who acted "frantically," per the countersuit, allegedly flew his assistant to Houston to get her to sign the NDA. Subsequently, in November 2024, Hernandez's attorney contacted Stefon's attorney in an effort to hold him accountable for the altercation, said the countersuit.

According to the filing, Hernandez is seeking between $250,000 and $1 million to cover medical bills and damages she received from her physical and mental distress.

Born on January 30, 2001, in Cincinnati, Ohio, Mulan Hernandez is a social media personality, model, and basketball player, according to Famous Birthdays. She graduated from Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, and later attended Georgia State University. According to her IMDB page, she appeared in the 2023 reality series Basketball Wives Orlando and also featured in Sole: The Movie.

What did Stefon Diggs accuse Mulan Hernandez of?

According to the February 2025 filing, Stefon Diggs claimed that he would often allow Mulan Hernandez and her friends to stay at his apartment in Houston. On June 6, 2024, Stefon claimed that Hernandez, who partied the evening of June 6, 2024, through the early morning of June 7, 2024, arrived at his apartment on June 7 "intoxicated and upset."

"Hernandez burst through the bathroom and into the gaming room, visibly intoxicated and upset," the lawsuit stated.

Although Diggs allegedly "attempted to diffuse the situation by attempting to remove himself from Jones’ line of fire, she continued to castigate him." The lawsuit also claimed that Hernandez threw his video game console, tossed his phone on the toilet, and slammed his $130,000 wrist watch multiple times on the ground.

During the altercation, she allegedly punched him several times in his chest and also threatened him with a dangerous weapon. In the lawsuit, Diggs also claimed that he repeatedly asked Mack, who in a separate filing denied all allegations of wrongdoing, and Hernandez to leave, which they refused, and only made contact with them in self-defense.

The same night, Hernandez visited a doctor after experiencing nausea, where she was given medications, and reported that she had fallen on a wet kitchen floor. However, on June 14, Diggs claimed that Mulan visited another doctor and "falsely" claimed she had been punched "in the back of the head with a closed fist."

"In the weeks and months that followed, Hernandez and Mack both individually and with the assistance of counsel, tried to use their newly spun tale to extort millions of dollars from [Diggs]," the filing added.

Furthermore, in the February lawsuit, Diggs stated that Hernandez's attorney claimed during the alleged assault that she was five weeks pregnant and was also living with Diggs.

At the time, Stefon Diggs sought between $250,000 and $1 million from Mulan and Mack.