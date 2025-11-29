When does Target Cyber Monday sale start? Dates and more explored

Target Cyber Monday 2025 (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Cyber Monday deals are on their way! Target starts its Cyber Monday sale early - Sunday, November 30 - with deals lasting through December 1. Shoppers will find specials both online and inside stores, while some discounts stick around past the main event, letting customers grab savings later on a broad selection of items.

Target Cyber Monday online sale November 30 to December 1

Target will roll out its much-hyped Cyber Monday sale online beginning Sunday, Nov. 30, and running through Monday, Dec. 1, on Target.com and the Target app only. The event will feature some of the most interesting deals of the season, including giving the shoppers the opportunity to save up to 50% or more on a very long list of products, including holiday presents and home necessities, as well as technology and fashion essentials.

Home shoppers can save up to 60% on furniture and home decor, and tech fans will have access to discounts on video games, Bose, Sony, Beats, and Meta devices and up to $200 off on other Apple products. Shoppers can have a big score with up to 50% off clothes and footwear by major retailers like Champion, Crocs, Lands End, Cat and Jack, Universal Thread, Wild Fable and A New Day.

There is also the sale of small appliances and cookware (such as the bestselling products of Ninja and Cuisinart), and an additional 15% discount on a selection of products, as well as toys, bedding, and bath items are also available at a discount, up to 50 percent. Beauty lovers will not be left either, as 25% off on skincare, haircare, and cosmetics, 25% off on various vitamins and nutrition products are offered.

The Holiday Price Match Guarantee and Target Circle rewards allow customers to shop more than ever before, stretch their budgets, and check holiday shopping lists with ease, all without stepping out of their home. It features offers in almost every category and top brands are not left out and this Cyber Monday is turning out to be one of the most shopper friendly online events of the year at Target.

