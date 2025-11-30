Who is Stefanie Pieper’s ex-boyfriend? Missing Austrian influencer’s ex arrested after body found in forest

32-year-old Austrian beauty influencer, Stefanie Pieper, was reportedly found dead days after she went missing [Representational Image] (Image via Unsplash/Volodymyr Hryshchenko)

Austrian beauty influencer Stefanie Pieper, 32, was reportedly found dead, nearly a week after she went missing.

According to Kronen Zeitung, the Styrian State Police made the discovery after the deceased’s 31-year-old ex-boyfriend allegedly confessed to having strangled her.

The Austrian newspaper reported that the authorities found Pieper’s body stuffed inside a suitcase in a Slovenian forest.

The late influencer’s ex-boyfriend has been identified as Peter M, as confirmed by different outlets. According to The Sun, the accused, who had an on-again, off-again relationship with the victim, works as a part-time security guard.

The newspaper stated that Peter M is reportedly an unsuccessful amateur poker player.

The Styrian State Police mentioned Stefanie Pieper as a suspect in a media release on Wednesday, November 26. The authorities shared (translated from German):

“Subsequent investigations raised suspicions that the woman's 31-year-old ex-boyfriend might be connected to her disappearance. The man is believed to have traveled to Slovenia several times in his car. He could not be contacted by the investigating police.”

According to the press release, the Slovenian police found a burning car in the parking lot of a casino, near the border. The law enforcement found Pieper’s ex-boyfriend in the immediate vicinity of the flaming vehicle.

The Styrian State Police confirmed that Peter M owned the car and was taken into custody.

Eventually, the suspect was extradited to Austria, where he reportedly confessed to committing the crime.

More about Stefanie Pieper’s disappearance, death, and her ex-boyfriend’s arrest

According to Kronen Zeitung, the 32-year-old beauty influencer had returned to her residence in Graz from a Christmas party on Sunday, November 23, around 7:00 am.

Pieper had reportedly texted her friends about reaching home safely, but expressed her fears about someone in her stairwell, Oe24 and 20 Minuten reported.

Per Kleine Zeitung, the neighbors claimed to have heard an argument and had allegedly seen Stefanie’s ex-boyfriend. The Styrian State Police confirmed in a press release that the influencer’s relatives and colleagues reported her missing.

Her phone was reportedly found in the bushes near her residence.

Eventually, Peter M was apprehended in Slovenia on Monday, November 24, near his burning car.

He was detained, while the police weren't able to trace the whereabouts of Stefanie Pieper. The Slovenian authorities extradited Peter M to Austria on Friday, according to a press release from the Styrian State Police.

In another media release, the law enforcement confirmed that an investigation was underway in both countries.

At the same time, two of the family members of the suspect, his brother and stepfather, were also detained in connection with their alleged role in the disappearance. The police said (translated from German):

"Two more men from the suspect's family circle were arrested in Austria. The detainees are in police custody and are being questioned."

During an interrogation with the Styrian State Police, the ex-boyfriend reportedly confessed to having strangled Stefanie Pieper.

The accused allegedly left her deceased body inside a suitcase in a remote forest.