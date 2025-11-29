When does Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale start? Dates and more explored

Best Buy Cyber Monday 2025 (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Cyber Monday’s coming up on December 1. Instead of waiting, Best Buy starts its deal drop on Sunday, November 30, going strong into December 1. Shoppers get two days packed with price cuts on gadgets, home gear, plus must-have tech stuff. It's a solid chance to snag hot picks early, well ahead of the holiday scramble.

Best Buy launches early holiday deals with big discounts, rewards, and price protection

Best Buy is also releasing its holiday promotions, which provide buyers with an early opportunity to enjoy markdowns on diverse and trendy technologies and electronics. It is also a good time to get a new product or a present, as there is a promotion of up to 63% off Lenovo and HP Chromebooks, as well as up to 24% off AirPods and MacBooks and up to 55% off TCL and Samsung TVs.

'My Best Buy Rewards' program members have access to even better deals, receive points on purchases and get other benefits as they shop on behalf of themselves or their loved ones. Best Buy also supports its products with a Holiday Price Match Guarantee, so that should the retailer reduce the price of an item during the season, the customer is entitled to get the difference, which gives him or her extra assurance when making purchases.

Laptops plus headphones - alongside smart TVs or full home setups - the store’s first holiday picks cover plenty of ground, pulling in laid-back buyers as well as gear heads. These offers help Best Buy stand out when people hunt for real bang without overspending, thanks to cashback perks, solid discounts, and guarantees that prices won’t drop after buying.

