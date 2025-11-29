When does Kohl’s Cyber Monday sale start? Dates and more explored

Kohl's Cyber Monday 2025 (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Cyber Monday’s almost here - Kohl’s jumps in early with a short-term sale. Starting Sunday, November 30, the store rolls out special prices that last through December 1. As the clock ticks down, customers will find solid discounts online in plenty of sections once it launches.

Kohl’s starts its Cyber Days sale early on November 30, lasting until Monday, Dec. 1. Customers can score savings up to 60% across thousands of items, from apparel and footwear to home essentials, bedding, decor, beauty, and more, both online and in stores.

Use a promo code to knock off another fifth on select buys. Spend $50, get $15 back in Kohl’s Cash - no tricks. Some top picks: kid's fleece from $12.99, slippers and sweaters slashed by half, Skechers plus workout gear knocked down 40%, select bedding and decor cut way back at 70% off, holiday stuff discounted up to 60%, Levi’s jeans reduced by as much as 50%, along with steals on Ninja, KitchenAid, and Cuisinart kitchen gadgets.

Over at Sephora inside Kohl’s, you’ll find beauty bargains such as 30% off certain Olaplex goods, complexion products and perfumes marked down up to 50%, while one mystery brand gets a rotating daily deal worth 30% off. To spice things up, they’re giving away rewards - 500 shoppers score $100 in Kohl’s Cash on December 1 through their Holiday Quest promo.

New deals pop up Monday, featuring steeper cuts on Carter’s clothes, winter must-haves, cleaning tools for floors, and comfy wear-at-home outfits.

They’ve simplified buying too - returns are free in stores, holidays get longer return windows, shopping works anywhere across the U.S., either onsite or via Kohls.com, though some fine print applies when using coupons or cash perks.

