When does Macy's Cyber Monday sale start? Dates and more explored

Macy's Cyber Monday 2025 (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Cyber Monday's coming fast - Macy's is launching a web-only event. Deals kick off Sunday, November 30, running into December 1; score them just at macys.com. Grab savings online while they last; no in-store access this time. Offers go live early, so don't wait till Monday.

From November 30, Macy's begins its Cyber Monday event in the U.S. - one of the season's largest sales. Shoppers will find discounts on clothes, house items, makeup, watches, and other personal picks, so it's ideal for presents or just grabbing something nice for you.

Some of the highlights of this year sale include up to 70% off select bedding at such popular brands as the Charter Club and Oake, 60% off bath towels, robes and rugs at the Lauren Ralph brand, 50-60% off men's coats and jackets, 40% off women's Levi's, 40-50% off fragrances and 50-60% off handbags, wallets and women shoes, so every style and necessity will be represented, as reported by USA Today. For regular updates, keep an eye on Macy's website.

Shoppers have the opportunity to renew their wardrobe, update their home goods, or even purchase high-quality beauty products at an extremely low price, with the added benefit of being able to do both in-store shopping and online shopping. Macy's Cyber Monday deal covers lots of sections, offering deep price cuts. Not simply another sale - this is a big yearly moment.

Customers grab well-known labels and solid deals while kicking off their gift hunt early. Perfect for anyone wanting top-notch picks, wide options, yet still saving cash - all in one go.

