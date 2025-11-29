When does Walmart Cyber Monday sale start? Dates and more explored

Walmart Cyber Monday 2025 (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Walmart is preparing its Cyber Monday on December 1, 2025, and all deals will be available online. Walmart+ members can have the advantage of being ahead of the curve and enjoy early access to the sale on November 30 at 7 p.m. ET, so they have an opportunity to take the best deals before others.

Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals include discounts on furniture, toys, sports gear, and more.

Walmart has released its Cyber Monday preview, which gives customers a wide array of offers in furniture, sports and leisure, toys, home improvement and accessories. Furniture lovers have a chance to buy Beautiful Drew furniture by Drew Barrymore at a discount of 29% and golfers can purchase the Callaway Men's Golf Clubs 12-piece set at 28% off, as reported by USA Today.

Toys such as the Donner Kids Electric Drums will be discounted by 38% and young shoppers or parents seeking holiday gifts will enjoy their playtime at a more affordable price. Miscellaneous and home improvement deals are not an exception and the Greenworks 24V Brushless 4-Tool Combo Kit is on sale at 44% off, and it can be used to do DIY projects or to upgrade the home. For more upcoming deals, keep an eye on Walmart's website.

USA Today reported that accessories and jewelry are no exception, and such products as the Movado Men’s Bold Large Sunray Dial Analog Quartz watch cost 33% less, so it will be luxury at a price. Spanning a spectrum of needs, including home decor and sports gear, children's toys, and high-quality accessories, the Cyber Monday deals of Walmart offer an early look at a range of savings that attract virtually all types of shoppers, making it the best time to present holiday shopping to a loved one or a long-awaited object at a lower price.

