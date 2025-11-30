Is there going to be The Chair Company season 2? Renewal status and more

A scene from The Chair Company season 2 (Image via YouTube/@HBO Max)

Tim Robinson’s HBO comedy The Chair Company has been officially renewed for a second season, announced during a New York press event on November 20, 2025, by HBO and HBO Max Content chairman Casey Bloys. Created by Robinson and Zach Kanin, the show was hailed as “HBO’s top freshman comedy in platform history,” drawing an average of 3.3 million U.S. viewers across live+3 cross-platform metrics. Its renewal came alongside another new HBO comedy, Rachel Sennott’s I Love LA, as part of the network’s expanded programming slate.

Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Series, stated on the subject,

“We’re thrilled by the incredible response to The Chair Company and I Love LA. Both shows confidently carry on the HBO comedy tradition, in their own singular way. We couldn’t be happier to continue collaborating with Tim, Zach, Rachel, and their exceptional teams.”

The eight-episode debut season of The Chair Company, which premiered on October 12, 2025, concludes with its finale on November 30, 2025. HBO highlighted that the series currently holds a perfect 100 rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Exploring the plot of The Chair Company

The Chair Company is a quirky, darkly comedic series created by Tim Robinson of I Think You Should Leave and Zach Kanin. It stars Robinson as William Ronald Trosper, a project manager at a property development firm, who becomes obsessively convinced that a chair manufacturing company, Tecca, is part of a bizarre conspiracy. His investigation takes him through shadowy parking lots, seedy bars, and peculiar acting classes, highlighting the absurd lengths Trosper will go to uncover the truth.

Alongside him, his wife Barb, played by Lake Bell, tries to manage the domestic chaos while their children, portrayed by Sophia Lillis and Will Price, navigate their own lives amid Trosper’s obsession. Joseph Tudisco appears as Mike Santini, a security guard who aids Trosper in tracking the mysterious activities linked to Tecca.

Lou Diamond Phillips recurs as Jeff Levjman, the enigmatic CEO of Trosper’s firm Fisher Robay, adding another layer of intrigue and corporate tension. The series blends offbeat humor with surreal mystery, turning the seemingly mundane world of office furniture into a twisted labyrinth of paranoia, curiosity, and eccentric adventure.

How to watch The Chair Company

Viewers can watch The Chair Company exclusively on HBO and stream it on HBO Max.

Current HBO Max subscription plans for American users start with the Basic (With Ads) plan at $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually, offering the full streaming library with ads and HD quality. The Standard (Ad-Free) plan costs $18.49 per month or $184.99 per year and provides ad-free viewing in HD on two devices. The Premium (4K + Ad-Free) plan is $22.99 monthly or $229.99 yearly, delivering 4K resolution, streaming on up to four devices, and enhanced content quality.

