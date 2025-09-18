Peacemaker season 2 episode 5 release date and timing for every region, where to watch, and more

A Scene from Peacemaker Season 2 (Image via X/@DCpeacemaker)

Peacemaker season 2 Episode 5, titled “Back to the Suture,” is part of the HBO Max/DC Studios series created and showrun by James Gunn. The episode is directed by Alethea Jones. The series is based on the DC Comics character Peacemaker, combining superhero action, dark comedy, and drama. In the United States, Episode 5 is set to be released on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET on HBO Max.

Peacemaker season 2 Episode 5 sets up major twists as Peacemaker faces possible detention by A.R.G.U.S. leader Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) and weighs leaving for a mysterious alternate dimension introduced earlier. Adding intrigue, creator James Gunn has stopped providing advance screeners for Episodes 6–8, ensuring critics and press cannot spoil the season’s biggest surprises. This move signals that the remaining storylines contain significant revelations for viewers.

The second season of the series has eight episodes and each episode is approximately 45 minutes long. The show has been liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Peacemaker season 2 has been certified 99% ‘fresh,’ while the audience score stands at 80%.

Release schedule of Peacemaker season 2 episode 5

On Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET, Peacemaker season 2 episode 5 will air on Max in the United States. The next day, September 19, 2025, is when the episode is accessible in multiple regions of the world, including Asia. The struggle between Chris's world and the parallel universe is shaped by his decisions in this mid-season episode, which sets the scene for the future episodes.

Region Date Time Pacific Time (PT) September 18, 2025 6:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) September 18, 2025 9:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) September 19, 2025 2:00 AM Central European Time (CET) September 19, 2025 3:00 AM Philippines September 19, 2025 9:00 AM Singapore September 19, 2025 9:00 AM South Korea September 19, 2025 10:00 AM

Exploring the plot of Peacemaker season 2

The plot of the first season of Peacemaker is continued in Season 2. Peacemaker and his team were disbanded after they defeated the parasitic aliens known as Butterflies. Amada Waller, the head of Argus, was forced to go into hiding after her daughter told the public about her mother's involvement with the death squad. Rick Flag Sr. is the organization's leader while she is away.

Peacemaker is struggling with accepting that he killed his father. He has a strong romantic connection with Emilia Harcourt, but she only accepts him as a friend and is unemployed due to Waller's blacklisting. With the other members of the squad dispersed and Adrian Chase working at a pizza place, a lonely Peacemaker spirals out of control.

One day, Peacemaker discovers a gateway leading to a different universe while hanging out in his father's pocket dimension storage closet. Along with his father and brother, who are still alive, the Peacemaker of that universe has all he could possibly want and is part of a superhero team.

After accidentally killing the other Peacemaker, the DCU Peacemaker takes his place in the alternate universe. Chaos breaks out since the new location is both remarkably similar to and incredibly different from the world he is familiar with.

Where to watch Peacemaker season 2 episode 5

rick flag sr. can’t stop pissing me off 😤 pic.twitter.com/wz2BRxR0H8 — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) September 17, 2025

Peacemaker Season 2, including Episode 5 “Back to the Suture”, exclusively on HBO Max in the U.S. Viewers can use any of the three available plans, but they will need to subscribe to the platform.

The cost of the Basic plan with advertisements is $9.99 a month or $99.99 annually. The ad-free standard package costs $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year. While the premium plan, which enables 4K streaming and download, costs $20.99 per month or $209.99 per year.

Check in for more updates on the latest in the world of entertainment.

