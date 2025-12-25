The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher and husband Jordan Rodgers become parents for the first time

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers (Image via Getty)

Former star of The Bachelorette, JoJo Fletcher, and her husband Jordan Rodgers welcomed their first child days before Christmas.

JoJo broke the news on Thursday, December 25, 2025, when she took to Instagram to share a picture of her husband sleeping next to their baby.

In the caption, she wrote:



“At 5:37 p.m. on December 23, we met our girl. Romy Blair Rodgers, you are our world. Can’t wait to share more, but in the meantime, soaking up these moments as a new family of three.”



Calling the past few days a “whirlwind” in the “most magical way,” JoJo shared that she learned she had to deliver the baby with an emergency C-section during her weekly sonogram checkup.

Jordan shared the post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Santa really upped his game this year.”

Despite the surprise, JoJo was excited to start a new chapter as a mother and a family of three.

JoJo met Jordan during season 16 of The Bachelorette, which she starred in. During the 2016 season, they fell in love and eventually got engaged in the finale.

The couple married six years after their engagement on screen in May 2022.

More details on The Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' wish to become parents and start a family







JoJo and Jordan had always wanted to become parents and start a family. In a 2022 interview with Us Weekly, the couple opened up about their desire to become parents, as Jordan admitted that they were at that point in their lives where discussing parenthood was only natural.

That said, he was certain that he and JoJo would not postpone parenthood for much longer; however, he was sure it would not happen right away.

JoJo expressed a similar sentiment, saying:



“We’re not as scared of it. It’s a big deal, but I think it’s going to be one of those things where we’re just going to wake up one morning and be like, ‘I think we’re ready. Let’s do it. It could be in the next, like, one or two years.”



However, it took longer for the couple to get to where they wanted to be because of the struggles JoJo and Jordan faced with fertility.

In another interview with Us Weekly, published in July 2025, JoJo opened up about the challenges, saying, “It’s been a journey.”

But even then, she said that they preferred keeping an open mind and a positive outlook on things without worrying too much about it.

According to JoJo, she would become a mother in her own time.



“When the time comes, and we have a little baby Rodgers, it’ll be a very, very, exciting moment,” she expressed.



It was on August 28, 2025, that the couple announced they were pregnant with their first child, and that the baby was expected in January 2026.

But even then, her journey toward motherhood remained challenging. In a word with PEOPLE in November 2025, JoJo said that her pregnancy journey “has definitely been a mix of emotions.”



“It wasn’t as easy as we had hoped to conceive, and that journey came with its hard moments – times that left me feeling really discouraged and uncertain. So when we finally got the news, it truly was the greatest blessing,” she said.



Regardless, she looked forward to having her own family traditions when she welcomed her baby.

From having pancakes on Mondays to game nights later in the week, JoJo had a whole picture painted for how she wanted her everyday life to look.

Her wishes were fulfilled a month early, as the baby, which was due in January, arrived a month before with an emergency C-section.

