The Bachelorette’s Taylor Frankie Paul is open to dating dads, reveals the qualities she’s looking for in a partner

The Bachelorette star Taylor Frankie Paul (Image via ABC)

The Bachelorette star and upcoming leading lady, Taylor Frankie Paul, is ready to find her love in the season 22 set to release in 2026. She is a 31-year-old Utah native and a single mother of three who gained fame through the MomTok podcast.

In an interview with ExtraTV, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star opened up on the type of person she is looking for in the show, to which she replied that there is no particular list of criteria she has.

When the host asked her if she was looking for somebody who might have kids of their own and whether it mattered or not, she said,

"No, for me I was open to dads. So if I get a dad on there."

The Bachelorette season 22 releases next year with 20 male participants hoping to win Taylor's heart

In a recent exclusive chat with ExtraTV, the new Bachelorette, Taylor Frankie Paul, opened up about what she’s looking for in a man and what matters most to her in a potential partner.

When asked about the qualities she prioritizes in a spouse, Taylor admitted that she doesn’t have a strict checklist, noting:

"I don’t have anything on paper, to be honest, like a list of things, I have the basic morals and values that I would like."

When the host asked her about the main values and morals, Taylor considered one of the first questions was whether her future partner needed to be Mormon. She explained,

"Okay, so for me, a big question(0:21)was, does he have to be Mormon? And the answer for me was no, he does not need to be Mormon. Was I born and raised still am? Yes, but I just wanted him to believe in something, but it didn’t need to be specific. So that was one that was important to me."

She further emphasized the importance of kindness and how someone treats others:

"I mean, this is a cliche, but like just kindness and like how they treat other people is so important to me."

She further added that how they treat the cast, production, or anyone around them is very telling of a person. So, not just her, but how the men are treating others around them will be important.

Taylor was also asked about her openness to dating men who are fathers. She said,

"For me, I was open to dads. So if I get a dad on there… a daddy, yeah. I mean, preferably, honestly, no. I would be open to any. I’m going into it very open-minded because, like, you never know."

Reflecting on her upbringing in Utah, Taylor noted how stepping outside her familiar environment has expanded her perspective on dating.

"You know it’s a bubble, and so when you step outside that bubble, you’re like, whoa, there’s a whole world out there that’s nothing like what we live in. So for me, this is my first time jumping into that. And I might not even know what I like—you know, I might be surprised."

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives returns on November 13, 2025, followed by The Bachelorette season 22; the official date has not yet been confirmed.

Here is the list of participants for season 22 of The Bachelorette:

Aaron Kahng, 32, from Vineyard, Utah

Brad Ledford, 28, from Newport Beach, CA / Nashville, TN

Brandon Perce, 28, from Milwaukee, WI

Casey Hux, 30, from Nashville, TN

Chris Braden, 34, from Venice, CA

Christopher Wood, 35, from Vacaville, CA

Clayton Johnson, 35, from Nashville, TN

Conrad Ukropina, 32, from Los Angeles, CA

Dave, 44, from Thornton, CO

Doug, 28, from San Diego, CA

Joe Ceraulo, 27, from Los Angeles, CA

Johnnie LaRossa, 30, from Massapequa, NY

Josh Harward, 28, from Provo, UT

Kevin Montero, 32, from Miami, FL

Lew Evans, 32, from Salt Lake City, UT

Malik Evans, 30, from Brooklyn, NY

Marcus, 28, from Jamaica, NY

Matt Carroll, 43, from Carmel, IN

Michael Baba, 36, from San Diego, CA

Mike, 36, from Lavallette, NJ

Stay tuned for more updates.