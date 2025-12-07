The Bachelorette season 1 couple Ryan and Trista Sutter reach 22nd anniversary – Revisiting their love story

Ryan and Trista Sutter (Image via Instagram/@tristasutter)

The first ever Bachelorette couple, Ryan and Trista Sutter, recently celebrated their 22nd year of togetherness. The two met on the first season of The Bachelorette and Ryan popped the question on the season finale and the pair tied the knot on Dec. 6, 2003, as the wedding ceremony was seen in a televised special aired on ABC.

The pair soon became parents when they welcomed son Maxwell on July 26, 2007. After two years, the two welcomed Blakesley to their family on April 3, 2009. As per People, the couple was paid $1 million by ABC to broadcast their wedding, as the network also reportedly covered the costs of the nuptials. Trista recently celebrated their 22nd year of love by sharing a photo from each of their 22 years together.

The Bachelorette alum Trista Sutter pens down a heartfelt note for her husband, Ryan, on their anniversary

Television personality Trista Sutter shared 22 photos and took to social media to mark the big day, as the pair has come a long way. In the caption, she wrote,

“22 pictures for 22 years (well, really 23 pictures because I wanted the song to last longer!). 22 years of love, friendship, compromise, trust, forgiveness, laughter, safety, peace, adventure, passion, joy and so much more, No matter the ups and downs, I wouldn’t want to do life with anyone else," Trista continued. "I love you with everything, @ryansutter and can’t wait to celebrate 22 more. Happy anniversary."

The pair have made appearances on several reality television shows together including Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Dancing with the Stars and Fear Factor. While talking about how they met on television, Trsita Sutter told People,

"Our kids will just giggle if someone asks to take our picture or whatever,' she said. "It is what it is. We met on television! I think they're proud of it in a weird way, but it's not like they shout it from the rooftops."

Trista and Ryan Sutter open up about juggling marriage and kids

In a podcast appearance on the Amy & T.J. podcast, Trista said,

“I think that we do a really good job,” Ryan continued of making the pair's relationship work. “And honestly, I think that's a part of why we've lasted so long.”

Trista admitted that they have maintained that part of their life, despite having kids or everything else.

“Now versus then? Well, I mean, 21 years later, and two teenagers who walk in your room looking for Q-tips or whatever, you know, without knocking. It is, a bit more ...” before her husband chimed in, “It's less spontaneous.”

Ryan pointed out that the kids part makes it more fun, as he explained further, saying,

“Like you have to be a little bit more creative with things or quick or whatever. And so, there are advantages to that. But, I feel like I really push that end of things. And so if it weren't for me, I'm not sure it'd be as good as it is now.”

Stay tuned for more updates.