Bachelorette Taylor Frankie Paul’s suitors might have celebrity connections. Details explored

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Frankie Paul attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage)

As Taylor Frankie Paul is the newest The Bachelorette, it seems like her suitors have some reported connections to celebrities. As ABC has reportedly revealed some of the suitors’ faces, the hosts of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous podcast, Ashley Laconetti and her friend, have revealed that, based on some of the articles that have been released, one of the suitors is reportedly Lana del Rey’s ex, Clayton Johnson.

While talking about him, the podcast host said that she believes Clayton might go far with his celebrity connections; he is not going home in the first few weeks. As Ashley Laconetti’s friend, Heather is also a reality television casting producer; she revealed having spotted a few familiar faces in the list of suitors who will charm the Bachelorette this season. While talking about these suitors, Heather said on the podcast,

“I actually have DMs going back to 2023 with Doug [Mason], trying to get him on TV, “I hit him up for all dating shows, and he responded to me every time that he was single.”

Taylor Frankie Paul gets candid about her new journey on The Bachelorette

In an interview with Alex Cooper, Taylor Frankie Paul has admitted that the news still feels surreal.

“It has not hit me right now in this moment," she said. "I'm just thinking about it, and it's not real. And it's not going to be until I think the limo is pulling up, you know? And meeting the people."

Taylor Frankie had a divorce with Tate Paul in 2022, and after that had an alleged on-off relationship with Dakota Mortensen. As fans later suggested she take part in the hit ABV show, Taylor even posted a TikTok video saying,

“Sending this in for my chance as the next bachelorette."

While talking about the video, Paul told Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she is not sure whether the video got their attention.

“It was mainly a joke to me ... Then we had a meeting. I still didn't believe it until I got the invitation, 'Will you be our Bachelorette?' Same reaction, shaking, pacing back and forth. There's no way, no way."

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Mayci Neeley shares advice for Taylor Frankie Paul

Mayci Neeley has advised Taylor while saying that she needs someone who can call her a storm. Her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-star is weighing in on potential candidates.

“She needs someone that's in the middle, so they're not too calm and chill, because she needs a little bit of crazy in there. Someone that's not chaotic, but they're not, like, Eeyore."

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star said that there are a few dealbreakers for her as she is looking for a potential suitor. The television personality said that kids are important to her, and so she needs someone ready to be involved with her three kids. Paul also pointed out that she is not interested in a man who does not want to be in her videos.

Stay tuned for more updates.