The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast fills Taylor Frankie Paul in on fruity pebbles feud after The Bachelorette

:Layla Taylor, Miranda McWhorter, Jessi Ngatikaura, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Taylor Frankie Paul, Jennifer Affleck, Whitney Leavitt and Demi Engemann (Image via Getty)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives continues to spark conversation as cast members revisit unresolved drama while one key figure was away filming another reality show.

Jessi Ngatikaura shared an update on TikTok on Friday, December 12, showing how the group filled Taylor Frankie Paul in on the controversy she missed while filming season 22 of The Bachelorette.

Taylor had been absent from recent group discussions due to her participation in the ABC dating series. During that time, tensions between Jessi Ngatikaura and Demi Engemann escalated following events that occurred during The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3.

The disagreement centered on claims made during and after interactions involving Vanderpump Villa cast member Marciano Brunette.

In the TikTok video, Jessi appeared alongside Mayci Neeley and Mikayla Matthews as Taylor reacted to the information being shared.

The clip quickly gained attention online, with fans linking it to the ongoing “fruity pebbles” discussion that has circulated since earlier seasons of the show.

While Jessi did not directly explain the details in the video, viewers connected the moment to public statements previously made by both Jessi and Demi.

Fruity pebbles drama in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives resurfaces while Taylor is away

The disagreement between Jessi Ngatikaura and Demi Engemann developed over the course of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3.

The conflict followed separate interactions both women had with Marciano Brunette from Vanderpump Villa. Jessi previously said she had an emotional affair with Marciano, while Demi accused him of assault. Marciano has denied the allegations.

As tensions grew, the dispute moved to social media. In November, Jessi shared an Instagram Story in which she referenced a private matter involving Demi and her husband, Bret Engemann. In the video, Jessi said,

“Since she wants to be petty and be an a*shole, I think I am just going to go ahead and say that grandpa Bret likes to drink her piss like it is dirty soda.”

The comment referred to earlier conversations from season 1, when cast members discussed Demi mentioning an experience that smelled like “fruity pebbles.” At the time, Demi declined to explain further.

Demi later responded in a written statement, addressing both the personal claim and the timing of Jessi’s comments.

“What my husband and I did one time behind closed doors was a consensual and private experience in our marriage,” Demi wrote.

She also stated, “I won’t let a private act between my husband and I be a distraction from a serious act that I did not consent to.”

Taylor Frankie Paul reacts after returning from The Bachelorette

During the height of the disagreement, Taylor Frankie Paul was away filming season 22 of The Bachelorette. Her absence meant she was not present for the group conversations or the online back-and-forth between Jessi and Demi.

Jessi acknowledged Taylor’s return in her TikTok caption, writing, “Just catching @Taylor Paul up on life lately.”

In the video, Jessi lip-synced a line that referenced gossip, while Mayci Neeley and Mikayla Matthews appeared on screen reacting. Taylor was shown covering her face as the information was shared.

Taylor later hinted that her time on The Bachelorette had recently ended. In an Instagram Story posted on Thursday, December 11, she wrote:

“Teaser: Last night was one of the BEST nights of my life.” She added, “Can’t wait to talk about [it] in like six months.”

Taylor previously told Us Weekly that her goal going into the show was to get engaged. “As my mom likes to say, I do fall in love quickly,” she said in September.

Taylor was previously married to Tate Paul and shares two children with him. She also welcomed a son, Ever, with ex Dakota Mortensen last year.

The Bachelorette is set to premiere on ABC on March 22, 2026.

