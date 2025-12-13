Vanderpump Villa's Lisa says evidence was key before showing support for Marciano amid wrongdoing claims

Lisa Vanderpump (Image via Getty)

Vanderpump Villa’s frontrunner, Lisa Vanderpump, has finally broken her silence on why she took Marciano Brunette’s side when The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Demi Engemann accused him of physically misbehaving with her.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, published on December 12, 2025, Lisa cleared the air around her support for Marciano, saying that she took his side only after she combed through the evidence – “all the footage” – to see whether the allegations were actually true.

Lisa stated that she made her opinions on the scandal public only after concluding that there was no solid proof to justify Demi’s accusations.

Thus, she clarified that evidence played an important role in her decision to back Marciano despite the backlash he faced.

It was during a November 23, 2025, interview with Access Hollywood, that Lisa spoke on Demi’s s*xual misconduct accusation against Marciano. At the time, she said that she was standing by Marciano because she had “the luxury of having all the footage.”

Moreover, she approved of Demi’s female co-stars, who did not believe Demi’s claims, saying they had a “very good reason” not to.

Looking into Vanderpump Villa’s Lisa’s comments on the Marciano-Demi controversy







Lisa backed herself, saying she had a good reason for “very” publicly defending Marciano after Demi accused him of s*xual misconduct.



“I’m only very supportive of him because I reviewed all the footage, looked at everything with a fine-tooth comb, and saw nothing to substantiate the allegations against him,” Lisa said.



However, she was not so certain at first. She admitted that initially, she was afraid that Demi’s accusations would come out to be true, and the thought of that “horrified” her.

But she said her fears were put to rest after she reviewed all the footage. Lisa shared that it was difficult to make false accusations or hide the truth when “you’ve got cameras everywhere.”

Moreover, as the producer of the show, the Vanderpump Rules star pointed out that there was nothing that she could not access.



“So, it’s a shame, but I believe that all her friends on her show are somehow taking the same point of view as me,” Lisa added.



She continued to defend herself and her support for Marciano, saying she would not have been so public about her stance if she did not know for certain that the allegations were false.

Lisa explained that she “always” seeks evidence and proof before backing someone.

Demi accused Marciano of s*xual misdemeanor in May, after season 2 of Vanderpump Villa aired.

At the time, Demi told Us Weekly that Marciano was a “predator” and that she was not going to sit idly and let Marciano get away with his behavior. She implied that more happened behind the scenes than what was let out.

Regardless, she was unwilling to let the matter go, stating that “it’s a serious situation.”

As for Marciano, he denied her claims, saying he never mistreated her, but after Demi continued to raise the matter in season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, he took legal action against Demi.

On December 7, 2025, E! News reported that Marciano had sued Demi for damaging his reputation by falsely portraying him as a “s*xual predator.”

According to the legal documents obtained, Demi was accused of turning an “obviously consensual interaction” into a matter of “s*xual assault.”

The report also claimed that Demi remained in contact with Marciano even after the incident, alleging that she spread a false narrative about him for a storyline.

Stay tuned for more updates.