Who is the Saturday Night Live host and musical guest for tonight December 13?

Lily Allen attends the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 at One Marylebone on October 17, 2023 in London, England (Image via Getty)

Saturday Night Live continues its 50th season with new episodes in December, offering a mix of comedy sketches and musical performances in Studio 8H.

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ season has featured a few episodes in close succession, beginning with Melissa McCarthy hosting, which was also accompanied by musical guest Dijon on December 6.

The program continues its standard late-night slot on NBC; thus, it is open for both veteran and fresh artists to perform on the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌stage.

For tonight, December 13, 2025, the episode will feature Josh O’Connor as the host and Lily Allen as the musical guest.

O’Connor is making his first appearance as an SNL host, while Allen returns for her second performance on the show, her first having been in 2007 with host Drew Barrymore.

Meet the Saturday Night Live's host and musical guest tonight

Josh O’Connor’s acting career

Josh O’Connor has appeared in multiple television series and films prior to hosting SNL.

His TV roles include guest appearances on Doctor Who in 2013 and Law & Order: UK in 2013, followed by recurring roles in Peaky Blinders and Ripper Street in 2014.

He starred as Larry Durrell in The Durrells in Corfu from 2016 to 2019 and played adult Marius in the 2018 miniseries Les Misérables.

O’Connor portrayed Prince Charles in Seasons 3 and 4 of Netflix’s The Crown alongside Olivia Colman, a role for which he won an Emmy in 2021.

In film, O’Connor has been credited in works including The Magnificent Eleven (2013), Hide & Seek (2014), Cinderella (2015), Florence Foster Jenkins (2016), God’s Own Country (2017), and Only You (2018).

Later roles included Hope Gap (2019), Emma (2020), Romeo & Juliet (2021), Mothering Sunday (2021), Aisha (2022), La Chimera (2023), and Lee (2023). In 2024, he appeared in Challengers.

For 2025, O’Connor has four film releases: Rebuilding, The History of Sound, The Mastermind, and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

NBC reports that Wake Up Dead Man features Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc and co-stars several previous SNL hosts, including Josh Brolin, Glenn Close, Jeremy Renner, and Kerry Washington.

O’Connor described preparing for his hosting debut in an interview with Seth Meyers:

"I was like, 'I just need to be settled and be told that it's fine,'” adding that his conversation with a friend quickly became challenging.

Lily Allen’s musical career and West End Girl

Lily Allen returns as musical guest for tonight’s episode of SNL. Her latest album, West End Girl, is her first release in seven years. Allen discussed the album in interviews with CBS Mornings and Vogue, stating,

"I think a lot of the things that I was going through in my personal life, I'd found really hard to articulate to my friends and my family."

Allen​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ mentioned that the album was her writing work in December 2024 and she referred to the recording as "frantic, but joyful at the same time," while pointing to the support of the people in the studio.

Moreover, she explained that none of the lyrics are her life story, and the album may be called "autofiction," which implies a mix of the real-life and the imaginative side of the artist.

Songs like Tennis and Madeline feature fictional characters, and Allen noted that not all events described in the lyrics are factual, using artistic license to shape the narrative.

The album also includes references to real individuals, such as Billy Cotton, who designed her Brooklyn home, appearing in the song West End Girl.

SNL’s December programming

This December, SNL continues its seasonal programming with three new episodes and the annual Christmas special, airing on December 18 and December 22 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

The December 13 episode with Josh O’Connor and Lily Allen continues the series of new shows for the month, following the December 6 episode hosted by Melissa McCarthy with musical guest Dijon.

NBC reports that these episodes include a mix of comedy sketches and musical performances in the studio’s 8H theater.

