"I owe that guy my life" – Pete Davidson expresses deep gratitude to Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels

Pete Davidson expressed gratitude toward Saturday Night Live creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels, saying he would return to the show if asked.

In a recent exclusive interview with PEOPLE on November 8, 2025, Davidson said,

"I owe that guy my life. He jump-started everything. So I'd do anything for Lorne, and he knows that."

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 31-year-old comedian decided to part ways with the SNL cast after eight seasons in 2022 but came back to present an episode in October 2023.

He made it clear that a call from Michaels would be the moment, nothing less than an "honor."

In his words, SNL was like a launching pad that gave him career development and made him known all over the country.

Davidson also stated that he keeps in touch with the characters of the show who are there ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌now.

Pete Davidson credits Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels for launching his career

Early years on Saturday Night Live

Davidson joined SNL during its 40th season in 2014 at the age of 20, making him one of the youngest cast members in the show's history.

His​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ position allowed him to work with veteran artists and guest hosts. In a 2025 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Davidson talked about watching his SNL audition for Peacock's SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night docuseries.

He said that he got a little tear in his eye because he was "20" at the time, before the bad stuff happened.

Initially, the names of Anthony Michael Hall, Eddie Murphy, and Robert Downey Jr. have always been mentioned when talking about young cast members of the show, who were 17, 19, and 20 years old, respectively, when they ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌started.

During his early tenure, Davidson performed in sketches alongside high-profile hosts, including Jim Carrey.

Davidson described his first major sketch with Carrey on Hot Ones, saying,

"My first real sketch Jim Carrey was hosting. I was so excited because he’s Jim Carrey, one of the legends, and we wrote this sketch where it’s like a zombie apocalypse."

He​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ recalled the sketch "bombed to high heavens," and that Carrey tried to save it by making up some lines with a prop bat.

Hosting and returning to the show

After leaving the cast in 2022, Davidson returned to SNL as a host in October 2023. The episode included musical guest Ice Spice and appearances by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Davidson described hosting as a "great time" and added that receiving the invitation to return was considered an "honor and a privilege." He also emphasized the show's significance, stating,

"It's always relevant, it's a hot show. People look forward to it, and the cast is great."

His comments were reported by PEOPLE and included references to his ongoing projects, such as his partnership with Amazon for Alexa+.

Davidson noted that hosting provided him an opportunity to reconnect with the SNL environment and work with a mix of returning and new cast members.

Reflections on career and gratitude

Davidson has publicly credited Michaels with supporting his career from its early stages. In the latest PEOPLE interview, he stated that "he'd do anything" for Lorne.

He emphasized the professional connection and personal respect he maintains for Michaels.

Davidson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has been a part of the feature films The King of Staten Island and The Home, in addition to his comedy and television work, which he has been carrying on consistently.

Moreover, Davidson was a part of the SNL50 festivities, bringing back characters such as Chad in a digital skit with original cast member Laraine Newman.

He talked about the time he had on the show, especially the difficulties they had with the first sketches, pointing out the very organized nature of SNL's production and how it influenced his career ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌path.

