Complete list of stars who featured in Taylor Swift: The End of an Era docuseries

Taylor Swift returned to Disney+ in December with Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, a documentary series that looks back at the final phase of her record-breaking Eras Tour. The show was released as a six-episode limited docuseries.

The series quickly became a big talking point among fans. Many viewers also started asking one common question: who exactly appears in the show? Here is a clear and verified breakdown.

When the docuseries was released and why the cast list is unique

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era premiered on Disney+ in December 2025. Episodes were released in batches, with the final two episodes dropping on December 23.

Because the show follows a live tour, the cast is not like that of a normal TV series. Instead of fixed characters, the docuseries shows real people from Swift’s life, including family, famous friends, band members, dancers and crew.

This is why different outlets list the cast in slightly different ways. Some names appear in every episode, while others show up briefly or only once.

Headline stars who appear in Taylor Swift: The End of an Era

These are the most visible and widely reported names featured across the series, trailers and official descriptions:

Taylor Swift

Andrea Swift (Taylor’s mother)

Scott Swift (Taylor’s father)

Austin Swift (Taylor’s brother)

Travis Kelce

Ed Sheeran

Florence Welch

Sabrina Carpenter

Gracie Abrams

These appearances include onstage moments, backstage conversations and personal scenes tied to the Eras Tour.

Band members, dancers and the key tour team shown on camera

The docuseries also highlights the people who made the Eras Tour possible. Many of them appear repeatedly throughout the episodes:

Don Argott (director)

Sheena M. Joyce (director)

Mandy Moore (choreographer)

Matt Billingslea (drummer)

Amos Heller (bass)

Paul Sidoti (guitar)

Max Bernstein (guitar)

Mike Meadows (band leader)

Frequent dancers and vocalists include: Jan Ravnik, Whyley Yoshimura, Kamilah Marshall, Melanie Nyema, Eliotte Nicole, Kameron Saunders, Jeslyn Gorman, Kim “Kimmy” Hamilton and Audrey Douglass.

Other familiar faces

Some well-known faces appear briefly or in single moments, including:

Emma Stone

Jake Tapper

Emilie Ikeda

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era focuses on the final stretch of the Eras Tour. It mixes concert footage with quiet backstage moments and personal reflections. The goal was to close one major chapter of Taylor Swift’s career.

The series has now ended, with no new episodes planned. Fans can stream all six episodes at any time and revisit the many familiar faces who helped bring the Eras Tour to life.

