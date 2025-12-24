Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

(Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image by Disney+)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 is moving fast, and episode 5 is almost here. The show came back on Disney+ with a strong start and quickly pulled fans back into Percy’s world. This season is based on The Sea of Monsters by Rick Riordan, where the danger feels more intense and every choice matters even more.

Episode 4 ended on a quiet yet ominous note, and viewers are now eagerly awaiting the next installment. Percy, Annabeth and Grover are still running out of time. Luke’s plan is still moving forward, and nothing feels settled yet. With the Golden Fleece still out there, episode 5 is shaping up to be another tense chapter in the journey.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 5 release date and timing

Disney+ has confirmed that Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 will follow a weekly release pattern. Like past episodes this season, new ones are released every Wednesday.

Season 2, Episode 5 will premiere on Wednesday, December 31.

The episode will air simultaneously worldwide, allowing fans everywhere to view it on the same day.

Disney continues to air the show early in the morning in America. The trend since the start of the season has been this, and episode 5 should continue it.

The weekly structure helps to create anticipation. Viewers have time to consider each episode instead of seeing everything at once, particularly following dramatic conclusions like episode 4.

Percy Jackson season 2 episode 5 release time by region

Episode 5 will be released simultaneously worldwide, adjusted for local time zones. Here are the confirmed release times based on Disney+’s current schedule:

Pacific Time (US): 12:00 a.m.

Mountain Time (US): 1:00 a.m.

Central Time (US): 2:00 a.m.

Eastern Time (US): 3:00 a.m.

Brazil: 4:00 a.m.

UK: 8:00 a.m. GMT

France, Germany, Italy, Spain: 9:00 a.m. CET

India: 1:30 p.m. IST

South Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST

Japan: 4:00 p.m. JST

Australia (Sydney): 7:00 p.m. AEDT

Once the episode goes live in the US, it becomes available everywhere simultaneously.

Cast details and where to watch Percy Jackson season 2

Season 2 continues to feature the main cast with which fans are familiar. Walker Scobell plays Percy Jackson. Leah Sava Jeffries returns as Annabeth Chase. Aryan Simhadri plays Grover Underwood. Charlie Bushnell continues his role as Luke Castellan.

The show streams only on Disney+. A subscription is required to watch new episodes. Disney+ releases one new episode each week, with no early drops announced.

The series remains one of Disney+’s most talked-about fantasy shows, especially among younger viewers and longtime book fans.

What to expect in season 2 episode 5 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Though Percy fled Luke's ship in episode 4, the threat is not yet over. Luke is still headed for the Golden Fleece. Close behind is Clarisse. The prophecy shadows every decision Percy makes.

Episode 5 will most likely emphasize the race for the Golden Fleece and the increasing conflict between the several quests. Percy must protect his friends while also managing the worry that his future may change drastically.

Episode 5 prepares the most hazardous leg of the adventure yet, with the Sea of Monsters still ahead.

Stay tuned for more updates.