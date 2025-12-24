What has Giovanni been up to since the Love Is Blind: Italy Reunion? Details explored

Giovanni Calvario (Image via Instagram/@giovannicalvario)

Since the Love Is Blind: Italy reunion aired on December 22, 2025, Giovanni Calvario has remained in the spotlight, fielding questions about his actions on the show while continuing to build his off‑screen projects and social presence.

The reunion episode, which brought back the Italian cast to reflect on their relationships, placed Giovanni at the center of a heated credibility showdown, and his life since then has been a mix of castle dreams, cast reunions, and a very deliberate curation of his public image.​

Love Is Blind: Italy’s Giovanni after the reunion

At the Love Is Blind: Italy reunion, Giovanni’s segment became a tense back‑and‑forth with Giorgia Paselli, the woman he proposed to in the pods.

Giorgia stated that time had only confirmed her instincts, saying, “Everything I worried about was true. If anything, it was even worse,” and accused him of pretending to be something he was not.

Giovanni pushed back, challenging Giorgia’s sincerity inside the pods: “You told me a dream that wasn’t true,” he said, referring to conversations about marriage and lifestyle.​

Giorgia responded sharply: “It takes some nerve to be like you,” accusing Giovanni of reframing events to suit his own narrative.

The disagreement stalled with neither side conceding ground, and the host observed, “No one is willing to budge.”

The reunion escalated when Federica, another woman Giovanni connected with in the pods, was brought on stage to address his actions after the breakup with Giorgia.

Federica stated plainly that she had kissed another man soon after the breakup, but the hosts used the moment to highlight a broader pattern: Giovanni’s multiple conflicts during and after the experiment, framed as “Giovanni versus everyone.”​

Since the reunion, Giovanni has continued to treat Instagram as a personal narrative space, blending lifestyle content with subtle commentary on the show.







He has openly invited followers to “come live in a castle” with him, promoting Castel Futuro, a project described as a developing artistic and ecological hub in the Italian countryside.

On the Castel Futuro website, the project is framed as “a place that will be, a model of lifestyle alternative to the city narrative made of consumerism and concrete,” and as “a castle where you can create, live, and work. The first of many.”​

Giovanni is listed as the founder and creative director of Boanerghes, an events and communication agency based in Rome, and as “@castelfuturo CEO & Creative director” on his social profiles.

Public records do not show that he personally owns a castle as private property, but his role in Castel Futuro is clearly documented as creator and creative director of a cultural initiative that uses castle spaces as part of its concept.

The project is envisioned as a shared space for artists and creatives to collaborate, exchange ideas, and build community, with plans for cultural festivals, artist residencies, a teaching farm, yoga retreats, an “ecovillage,” and bio dining.​

In the weeks after Love Is Blind: Italy, Giovanni has also stayed connected to the cast, especially Nicola and Karen, who appear in the same social orbit around Love Is Blind: Italy content.

Their interactions online read like “we survived the experiment together,” with comments and likes suggesting an active group dynamic.

Nicola later posted “day and night in Rome” content with Love Is Blind: Italy hashtags, and Giovanni is very much part of that “Italian vibes, we’re famous now” montage energy.​

Giovanni has also posted content that nods back to his Love Is Blind: Italy connections, including a reel tagging Gergana @gherghins.

The post plays like a “we’ve been through it” moment, more reflective than combative, and fits his habit of reframing the narrative on his own page.

Instead of avoiding criticism, he sometimes leans into it, posting cheeky, quote‑heavy content that feels like a wink to the audience watching him get dragged.​

On Love Is Blind: Italy, Giovanni is presented as an events manager and magician based in Rome, forming connections with both Gergana and Giorgia before proposing to Giorgia without having seen her.

One moment that drew attention was his decision to sleep on the sofa during their first night together, framed on the show as part of his personal boundaries and approach to relationships.

After the breakup, Love Is Blind: Italy showed Giovanni introducing Giorgia to his friends in Rome, where their differing views on intimacy became a point of conflict.

Stay tuned for more updates.