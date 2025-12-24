Is the newborn baby born with long hair video real? Viral hospital video debunked

The viral baby with long hair (Photo: Facebook/@LADbible)

A long-haired newborn baby has been shared on social media. The viral videos show different babies with full heads of hair that go past their bodies. Surrounded by the parents and the hospital staff, they could be seen caressing the smooth, long hair.

The video of a newborn baby born with long hair is fake. The viral videos are AI-generated. In some clips, the Sora 2 watermark is blurred. While some netizens figured out the videos were fake, others believed them, comparing the babies to Rapunzel.

Some internet users joked that the mothers must have had heartburn from the long hair. The videos garnered millions of views on both Facebook and Instagram.

"The heartburn mom had when she was pregnant with the baby is what started the California wildfires," one Facebook user wrote.

"Either a miracle or the hormones in the food her mother was eating while she was pregnant with the baby," one netizen wrote.

Sora 2 is reportedly being used to create sexually explicit content about baby girls

Kerry Smith, the chief executive officer of the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), an England-based charity that focuses on removing sexual content from the internet, told WIRED recently that an increase in such material has been observed on social media apps.

Smith noted that AI-generating tools like Sora 2 are being used to create sexual images and videos of children. The videos often feature little girls, usually with a suggestive "toy" that resembles a sex toy.

"We see real children's likenesses being commodified to create nude or sexual imagery and, overwhelmingly, we see AI being used to create imagery of girls. It is yet another way girls are targeted online," the CEO stated.

Notably, OpenAI has announced that Sora 2 makes sure deepfakes of public figures are not used without their consent, and there is no sexual or violent content generated with the tool.

However, several users have claimed that the AI tool reportedly fails to implement these safeguards accurately. It is worth noting that last month, the UK amended the Crime and Policing Bill.

The amendment would allow testers to go through AI models and check if they are capable of creating child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Kerry Smith stated that this was a "vital step" to make the internet a safe place for users.

The IWF CEO noted that victims can be severely affected when they encounter CSAM, and the UK government made a good decision by amending the Crime and Policing Bill.

Stay tuned for more news about viral videos, including the long-haired newborn baby.