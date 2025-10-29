Did Chris Evans' father-in-law leak Alba Baptista's pregnancy news months before couple welcomed child? Father's Day tribute post's comment explored

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Alba Baptista and Chris Evans attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista welcomed their first child on Friday, October 24, 2025. Hours after the baby was born, People confirmed that the couple had a baby girl named Alma Grace Baptista Evans. An insider said that the couple have been "enjoying their privacy and these special first few days as a family with their baby."

Meanwhile, the news attracted attention on a Father's Day post by Alba and her dad's remark on it. About four months ago, Evans' father-in-law, Luiz Baptista, commented under a fan post about Father's Day. The post was meant to honor both Alba's and Chris' fathers. In the comment, Luiz wrote,

"Many thanks dear Chris. Your turn is coming!"

The comment unintentionally hinted at the actor's plans of expanding his family. Fans too began speculating that Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were possibly about to have a baby, and they were not wrong.

According to reports by Page Six, the comments have since been turned off on the Instagram post. The couple has avoided speaking about the pregnancy or solid plans of having a baby.

Chris Evans has previously opened up about his wish to become a father

While the news about Chris Evans and Alba Baptista giving birth to a baby came as a surprise for fans, Evans had previously expressed his wish to become a dad. Back in the year 2022, he spoke to People and said that there were certain aspects that he wanted in his life. Evans then said,

"That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family."

The actor then went about saying that he was very up for having a family of his own. Evans additionally said,

"Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that—I can't think of anything better."

November 2022 was around the first time that Chris Evans got romantically linked to Alba Baptista, who is reportedly 16 years younger than him. At the time, an insider told People that they had been dating for about a year. Since then, they have been seen together holding hands in public, and Evans even posted a bunch of PDA-packed photos on Instagram on Valentine's Day.

In September 2023, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Massachusetts, as per exclusive reports by Page Six. Their red carpet debut happened at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party, a few months after the marriage took place. In June 2025, Chris Evans shared details about the proposal while speaking with The Knot. Evans said,

"She's Portuguese, so I learned how to say 'Will you marry me?' in Portuguese. I had practiced it all week."

The actor added that he was quite nervous when the actual time for the proposal arrived.

As of now, no additional news about the baby or the couple could be found. Meanwhile, social media platforms have been flooded with wishes to the new parents from their fans.