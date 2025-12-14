Where is Brown University? Alleged mass shooting triggers “Sandy Hook” fears online

Brown University shooting suspect is being searched by the police (Image via Getty)

The shooting incident at the Providence, Rhode Island-based Brown University on Saturday, December 13, is creating headlines after two students lost their lives. WFAA stated that nine other students were injured and have been hospitalized.

As per Times Now, the latest case made everyone recall a similar tragedy at the Sandy Hook Elementary School. Sunday, December 14, marks another anniversary of the massacre that happened more than 10 years ago. Netizens even addressed the same while reacting.

According to CNN, the school incident resulted in the deaths of 20 people. The classes were ongoing, and the gunman reportedly used a weapon to break into the building. While the teachers tried to save the students by putting them inside bathrooms and closets, Vice Principal Natalie Hammond returned injured after she went out to check some sounds.

Online users were spotted criticizing everything that was happening, referring to the Brown University incident and remembering the school tragedy on X (formerly Twitter). One of them wrote by reposting a statement of the university:

“There are no fu**ing words. 13th anniversary of sandy hook tomorrow (those kids would be 19, college sophomores). At least 2 school shooting survivors currently attend brown. This country is sicker than I have words to describe.”

Another person responded that the school students would have been of the same age as the victims of Brown University if the massacre never happened.

“Tomorrow is the 13th anniversary of the Newtown, CT, shooting. These poor kids at Brown University are the same age that the Sandy Hook kids would have been if their lives hadn’t been cut short,” @LunaForTruth said .

An individual seemingly addressed the fact that similar incidents have been happening in America for a long time.

“3 days ago I was thinking about the Sandy Hook shooting because I always remember how it happened a few weeks before Christmas, and I always think about those babies around this time. Just now heard about Brown University shooting….. America is a sh*th*le country,” @sukisuki600 commented .

One of the responses featured the user claiming that a few people in power were taking action against such incidents.

“The Brown University is unfolding on the 13th anniversary of Sandy Hook. Trauma heaped on trauma and very few in power have the will or the guts to do anything about it”, @PJDeU2 wrote .

Authorities are searching for the suspect: Brown University incident and more explained

The police have not disclosed detailed information about the shooter. The suspect was allegedly wearing a black outfit when he entered the institute, as per WFAA. The final exams were going on during that period.

The hunt for the gunman has already started. Multiple officers are involved in the search after a video featuring the suspect was released by the cops. Providence Police shared the footage on X where the man walks on the corner of the street.

Among the hospitalized students, eight were enrolled at Brown University. One of them was critical, and the others are stable. According to WFAA, the officials claimed that the outer doors were open due to the exams, and a few students immediately rushed below the desks in a laboratory after they heard about the shooting.

A shelter-in-place alert was issued after the police responded to the reports of a shooter. Deputy Police Chief Timothy O’Hara said in a statement obtained by CNN that they believe the individual in the footage could be the suspect.

Meanwhile, Mayor Brett Smiley told the press that the authorities reportedly recovered shell casings from the spot. However, he refused to disclose any other information.