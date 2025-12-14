Frito-Lay rolls out two new Baked Lay’s Flavors: All you need to know

Logo for snack food manufacturer Frito Lay on a delivery truck in Lafayette, California, April 4, 2019. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Frito-Lay just dropped two new snacks - Baked Lay's with roasted garlic and herbs, and loaded baked potato style - keeping the flavor push going strong. Lately, they've been busy tossing out reworked classics like zesty Cheetos, bold Doritos, even sugary picks such as chocolate popcorn bites.

This time, focus lands on a well-known favorite, giving it a crunchy oven-baked twist. The move brings hearty, home-style tastes into the spotlight, making regular chips lovers take notice right away.

Frito-Lay adds two bold, lighter Baked Lay's flavors

Frito-Lay just dropped two fresh picks for its Baked Lay's crew - Roasted Garlic & Herbs plus a Loaded Baked Potato twist - as it pushes further into the lighter snack lane. These chips have always been go-to when you want something with way less fat but still pack that satisfying bite. Instead of frying, they're baked, which gives them a light snap without losing boldness in flavor.

They use olive oil, carry half the fat of standard chips, so you get richness minus the heavy feel. One version brings roasted garlic mixed with herbs, kind of like your favorite seasoning combo at home. The other tastes like a loaded spud topped with green onions, cheesy vibes, smoky bacon hints, and a touch of pepper kick.

One flavor keeps the crunch, while the other gives it a bold twist - each pairing crispy texture with cozy seasoning vibes. These newcomers sit right next to old favorites such as Original, Smoky BBQ, or Tangy Vinegar; meanwhile, chatter online shows folks are already hooked on these fresh picks from Baked Lay's crew, as reported by Allrecipes.

Frito-Lay's new moves suggest they're going all-in on tasty, lighter snacks people want more of. Bold flavors mixed with the airy snap of Baked Lay's give these two - Roasted Garlic & Herbs and Loaded Baked Potato - a strong shot at winning over loyal fans as well as new fans who are just looking to try something different.

