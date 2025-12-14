Why was Detroit rapper Baby Smoove arrested in Miami? Charges explored

Baby Smoove posing for a picture (Image via Instagram/@babysmoove22)

Detroit rapper Baby Smoove was arrested in Miami this week after a late-night traffic stop resulted in several felony charges related to drugs and a firearm, as per TMZ. The incident has brought attention to the up-and-coming artist, who is known for his easygoing flow and dedicated fan base.

Baby Smoove, whose real name is Jaelin Deanta Parker, was stopped by Miami Police on Wednesday night driving a yellow Lamborghini with darkly tinted windows, police records showed.

Police said they saw a haze of smoke and smelled what appeared to be marijuana coming from the car before approaching it. During the first encounter, police reported seeing a black handgun sitting under the driver’s seat and out of safety concerns, had Smoove and two passengers step out of the vehicle.

According to the law, none of the men were legally allowed to have a firearm, and since the gun was accessible to all three passengers within his car, they were each arrested. A subsequent search of the vehicle reportedly revealed a Taurus PT809 semi-automatic weapon containing 16 live rounds in magazine and one round in chamber.

The officers also found a hidden compartment with a pill bottle believed to contain oxycodone, Xanax and tizanidine hydrochloride, a prescription muscle relaxant.

Among other things that officers said they seized were a yellow backpack that had about $30,000 in cash, as well as nearly 82 grams of suspected marijuana, several canisters of suspected THC wax and a bottle of promethazine, a prescription antihistamine sometimes used recreationally.

A look into Baby Smoove's career as he is released from custody

According to legal reports, Smoove explained to deputies that he didn’t know who the gun belonged to, however, he did confirm he is the owner of the yellow backpack. Seven counts of felonies was what he got charged on, based on the discovery.

These were two counts for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver while armed; one count each, possession of marijuana with intent to sell while armed, attempting to manufacture or distribute a prescription drug and carrying a concealed firearm.

Despite the charges, Baby Smoove was not ordered to jail, instead he was released Friday on a surety bond of $1,000. As of yet, he has made no public statement on the arrest.

The news comes as Baby Smoove is making a name for himself in hip-hop with his understated, minimalist aesthetic. The Detroit native has millions of monthly listeners and a hometown fan base.

According to The Michigan Daily, Smoove tends to play into his low-energy persona during live performances, kind of letting the audience do all the work to keep the vibe with him on stage. That same unbothered image has come to define his artistic identity.

For now, the Miami arrest serves as a shocking point in Baby Smoove’s career. How it will affect his music, touring and public persona remains to be seen.