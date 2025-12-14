Why did the FDA recall White Castle frozen sliders? Reason explained

An exterior view of a White Castle restaurant, April 12, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City. White Castle has introduced the meatless 'Impossible Slider' burger. The burger, which sell for $1.99, are about twice the size of White Castle's regular sliders. The patties, made primarily of wheat protein and potato, are the first plant-based burgers sold in an American quick-serve restaurant. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

White Castle’s Frozen Food Division is recalling certain boxes of its frozen Original Sliders because of a labeling problem with allergens. The issue affects 1,021 cases of 4-count boxes of White Castle Original Sliders.

These boxes might have Jalapeño Cheese Sliders, which contain milk and soy, allergens not listed on the Original Slider packaging.

The recall notice explains that this issue could be harmful to people allergic or sensitive to milk or soy. Eating the product might cause a severe or even life-threatening allergic reaction.

The company started the recall because a customer reported having a non-life-threatening allergic reaction after eating a Jalapeño Cheese Slider, which was packaged in an Original Slider box.

RECALL ALERT 🚨The FDA announced that White Castle has recalled more than 1,000 cases of its Original Sliders, which were potentially sold nationwide. https://t.co/TIjViwjQXn pic.twitter.com/wfYtr8WDyb — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) December 13, 2025

White Castle Frozen Slider recall details and affected products

White Castle shipped the affected products to retailers from August to October 2025. These products were available in convenience stores and might have been sold across all 50 states.

The recall involves 4-count White Castle Original Sliders, which come in a blue and white cardboard box. Inside each box, there are two packs, and each pack holds two sliders.

White Castle stated they are recalling items with lot codes 9H203521 and 9H203522. You can find these codes inside a light-blue bar located on the carton’s end panel right next to the Best By date. If a product does not show the complete eight-character lot codes given, it is not part of the recall.

The mislabeled cartons show a Best By Date of April 18, 2026 matching the product's 270-day frozen shelf life.

The company said the issue happened during packaging when workers packed Jalapeño Cheese Sliders in Original Slider cartons.

Since the Original Slider label does not list milk or soy as ingredients or allergens, this mistake led to an undeclared allergen concern.

White Castle reported that the first customer notification has already been reported, and no other injuries or diseases in relation to the recall have been reported yet.

Individuals who purchased such items are not supposed to consume them and go back to the points of purchase in order to obtain a complete refund.

To get more details, people can call White Castle, which is open around the clock every day from Sunday to Saturday.