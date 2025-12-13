What is Dylan Efron’s real name? Reality star makes surprise reveal on Hot Gross

What is Dylan Efron’s real name? (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Dylan Efron has just cleared up a long-running assumption about his identity - turns out, "Dylan" isn't even his real first name. The 33-year-old star from reality shows and online platforms spilled the truth during a chat on E!'s Hot Goss aired December 11. His actual legal name? Nicholas Dylan Harrison Efron.

He dropped this fact while goofing around with ex-The Traitors star Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano. They played a fun game where they had to guess each other's middle names.

Dylan Efron reveals his first name

Dylan Efron's been busy lately, popping up on popular shows while quietly reshaping his public image. In a playful jab his brother, Zac Efron once teased that Dylan would flub a family fact - and sure enough, when Mariano, 49, named brothers Nicholas and Dylan but left out Harrison, prompting Dylan to explain that his own first name being removed shifts the order.

Dylan Efron told the hosts, according to People:

"He's gonna get this wrong."

And, after that Mariano started listing the names. He said Nicholas and Dyland but removed Harrison.

Dylan Efron said:

"Nicholas is axed off. That's my first name, and everything gets bumped up."

After learning Dylan's first name Boston Rob said (via E News):

"Nobody ever heard of that. He's never told anybody. I don't even think that's true."

Beyond laughs, his journey's taken shape slowly: starting behind the scenes as a production helper and later producing stuff like Zac's Netflix show Down to Earth with Zac Efron. Things really took off in 2025 - after snagging victory in Season 3 of The Traitors, he jumped into Dancing with the Stars, landing fourth place ahead of no names you'd know, just behind Jordan Chiles, Alix Earle, and winner Robert Irwin.

