Child content creator Brielle “Brie” Bird dies at 9 after 5-year battle with stage-4 cancer

Little star Brie Bird left us at just 9, after fighting stage-4 cancer for five tough years. On Friday, her family broke the news on Instagram, honoring Brie with a heartfelt tribute that celebrated her faith and the joy she brought to those around her. She wasn't just brave - she lived loud with faith, laughter, warmth. To them, she proved miracles exist; they called her journey sacred, a gift that led others straight to belief.

They believe she made God feel real, visible - even from afar. Now, they’ll keep an eye out for dragonflies, seeing each one as a whisper from her. And instead of staying quiet, they plan to spread her moments far, keeping bits of her alive everywhere.

Her family wrote:

"Brielle Nicole Bird (February 1, 2016 - December 11th, 2025) You are the miracle! Your purpose on earth was fulfilled, and it was the most sacred privilege to escort you home. You brought people to Christ, you showed the world that God is good, and your light shined to all corners of the earth. We love you for eternity! We will look for you in all the details, especially the dragonfly’s.

They continued:

"We will never stop sharing your story. Please come visit us often. Your bedroom door is always open, and we’ll leave the playroom light on. You did it Brielle, you did everything with grace! I can only imagine the incredible reunion, and I’m so jealous; but I know you ran straight to Jesus. 😭 Thank you for being an inspiration to so many."

9 year old Brie's brave battle with cancer ends after family shares her journey online

Brie, a lively 9-year-old girl, fought stage 4 neuroblastoma starting in 2020. Her parents talked about her struggle online, explaining how doctors first found an 8-cm tumor growth in her belly that had reached her spine. For a short time in 2022, there was relief - she was told she no longer had cancer - but then it came back in early 2024.

By July 2025, her mother, Kendra, posted to the followers that Brie had decided to stop treatments and move into hospice care instead. During those last weeks, they showed honest struggles alongside happy times, like a unique "Wicked"-inspired gift from singer Ariana Grande, which arrived just a couple of days before Brie died, as reported by TMZ.

Brie's tale moved many folks, revealing raw bravery along with how tightly her family stuck together during the battle. Even though she didn't live long, the happy times and warmth she gave out still echo in those who walked beside her story.

