Who is Brie Bird? All about a kid influencer as Ariana Grande sends sweet support amid cancer battle

From Squishmallows to sweet words, Ariana Grande sends love to kid influencer Brie Bird amid her cancer battle.

Meet Brie Bird, the pint‑sized powerhouse who's been capturing hearts across Instagram and TikTok by sharing every step of her fight with stage 4 neuroblastoma. At just nine years old, Brie (also known online as Brie Stronger Than Cancer) has become more than an influencer; she’s a beacon of bravery and joy. Twitter and TikTok might have their flashing trends, but Brie’s content isn't just catchy, it’s deeply human.

Amid her cancer battle, she’s not just documenting the hard moments; she's dancing through them, literally and figuratively. And now, Ariana Grande has stepped in, delivering a care package that felt like a warm hug delivered via FedEx, proving that sometimes superstar love shines brightest on your living room floor. It’s exactly the kind of sweet‑but‑real storyline we need right now.

Brie Bird, the kid influencer channeling joy amid a cancer battle, as Ariana Grande sends support

Here’s the heart of it: Brie Bird is that rare blend of sparkle and grit. Diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a nerve‑tissue cancer, when she was only four, she’s endured two battles with the disease, multiple rounds of chemo, bone marrow transplants, and radiation, documented all with refreshing candor on her socials. Her TikToks and Instagrams don’t shy away from the reality of her condition; instead, she inspires when she says,

“It’s okay to be nervous or sad, you just need to be brave … The way I’m brave is I try to make myself laugh sometimes”.

Through that journey, Brie has gathered a following, not just for her resilience, but for her uplifting energy. That’s caught Ariana Grande’s attention. On August 6 (shared online August 7), Brie posted a video drenched in Glinda‑pink joy, showing off not one but two care packages from Ariana Grande.

These weren’t your average gifts, they were Wicked-themed treasures: a pink tumbler, a gaggle of Squishmallows featuring Elphaba, Glinda, the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man, Scarecrow, and even the Wizard of Oz. Plus a bunny dressed like Glinda, nail polish, makeup bags, a bottle of Ariana’s Cloud perfume, and other goodies from her R.E.M. beauty line.

Then Ariana topped it off with a heartfelt video message: