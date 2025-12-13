What role did Peter Greene play in Chicago P.D.? Everything to know about his character

Peter Greene (Photo by Getty Images)

Peter Greene had a memorable run on Chicago P.D. during season 3, appearing in the role of Rory Jensen, which placed him at the center of a major Intelligence Unit investigation. Known for playing intense and morally dark characters, Greene brought that same edge to the NBC police drama through a figure tied to Chicago’s drug underworld.

His character was introduced as a long-standing name on the department’s radar, someone whose operations had eluded law enforcement for years. The storyline unfolded alongside one of Hank Voight’s most personal cases, blurring professional boundaries and raising questions about loyalty, debt, and control.

Rory Jensen's storyline on Chicago P.D.

Rory Jensen, played by Peter Greene, was a significant criminal figure in Chicago P.D. season 3, centered around the Intelligence Unit’s ongoing effort to dismantle Chicago’s major drug operations. Jensen was a long-time target of Hank Voight and his team, known for his role as a major cocaine trafficker with an extensive network. His organization was involved in smuggling cocaine into Chicago, using international routes including a contact in Ireland and shipments crossing the Canadian border.

The storyline began with Voight bringing in his former cellmate, Eddie Little, as a confidential informant to help take down Jensen. Little’s personal history with Voight and Jensen gave the police a rare inside edge on the case. Voight’s team focused on a motorcycle gang called the Lost Deciples, who were involved in receiving shipments from Jensen. In a well-coordinated raid on the gang’s clubhouse, the Intelligence Unit seized cocaine and cash, thanks to Little’s intel.

As the investigation progressed, tensions rose. Little’s motivation was not just cooperation—he needed money to escape his criminal past and move to Florida. However, when an incident occurred involving a fake FBI agent sent by Jensen’s group to eliminate Little, the stakes became higher. Voight helped Little cover up the event to protect his family, showing the personal risks involved in working with informants.

The team’s next steps involved infiltrating the next drug shipment. Using information bribed out of an associate in Chinatown, the Unit successfully intercepted more cocaine. Meanwhile, interpersonal drama unfolded with Lindsay expressing concerns about Little’s step-daughter, who distrusted her mother and Eddie, fearing they were putting her at risk.

In the climax of the storyline, Voight and Little set up a high-stakes drug deal with Jensen, proposing to return the seized cocaine in exchange for a large sum of money. The plan was risky, involving undercover officers at a horse race to capture the transaction on video. The deal went through, and the police successfully arrested Jensen soon after.

However, betrayal followed. After the bust, Little kidnapped Voight, forcing him to drive to a remote location. Little’s plan to escape with the money was foiled by Antonio, who had anticipated the double-cross. Little was arrested, and the case against Jensen was solidified.

About Peter Greene

Peter Greene was an American character actor known for his intense portrayals of villains. Born on October 8, 1965, in Montclair, New Jersey, Greene rose to fame in the 1990s with notable roles in films like The Mask and Pulp Fiction.

Throughout his career, he appeared in a range of movies and TV shows, including The Usual Suspects, Training Day, The Black Donnellys, Life on Mars, Chicago P.D., and For Life. Greene was known for playing dark, complex characters, often villains or morally ambiguous figures. Despite personal struggles with addiction, he remained a distinctive presence in both film and television until his death on December 12, 2025.

Catch Chicago P.D. on NBC.