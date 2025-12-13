General Hospital weekly update (December 8 to 13, 2025): Willow’s courtroom nightmare begins as Carly hides Valentin and Curtis faces serious accusations

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

The week of December 8, 2025, to December 13, 2025, delivered major turning points on General Hospital as multiple storylines escalated across Port Charles. Carly Spencer made a dangerous decision by secretly sheltering fugitive Valentin Cassadine, putting herself at risk while attempting to control the fallout from his escape. Her actions raised concerns within her own family, especially as law enforcement intensified efforts to track Valentin down and protect Charlotte Cassadine.

Meanwhile, Willow Cain’s legal troubles deepened when new evidence surfaced in the investigation into Drew Cain’s shooting. Traffic camera footage contradicted Willow’s earlier statements, forcing prosecutors to move forward with her trial and complicating her defense. The revelation shifted the case’s momentum and heightened tension within the Corinthos and Quartermaine families.

At the same time, Curtis Ashford became a central figure in the investigation after security footage linked him to Selina Wu on the night of the shooting. His arrest on obstruction charges introduced new questions about motive, loyalty, and hidden alliances. As secrets unraveled, the stakes continued to rise across Port Charles.

Monday, December 8, 2025: Carly hides Valentin as police pressure mounts

Carly Spencer made a risky decision after learning that Valentin Cassadine had escaped custody. Despite knowing the danger, Carly provided Valentin with first aid and temporarily hid him, setting strict limits while urging him to leave as soon as possible. Her actions immediately placed her at odds with law enforcement efforts and put her family at risk. Josslyn Jacks, alarmed by Valentin’s escape, insisted on personally watching over Carly. Her suspicions grew after she discovered a misplaced first aid kit, though Carly offered a cover story to deflect concern.

At the PCPD, Dante Falconeri coordinated the response to Valentin’s escape. Nathan West was assigned to protect Charlotte Cassadine at Lulu Spencer’s home, while Alexis Davis was brought in for questioning due to her role overseeing the Cassadine trust. Alexis denied any involvement and insisted she would alert authorities if Valentin contacted her.

Elsewhere, police searched Wyndemere after suspecting Valentin might seek refuge there. Marco Rios cooperated fully, easing tensions with Lucas Jones, who reaffirmed his trust despite outside pressure. The day ended with Carly secretly directing Valentin to hide in her shed, signaling the beginning of a dangerous alliance that threatened to unravel multiple lives.

Tuesday, December 9, 2025: Valentin sends a message as legal lines are drawn

Carly’s involvement deepened when Valentin asked her to deliver a message to Charlotte Cassadine. Unable to reach Anna Devane, Carly agreed to help by secretly placing a key tied with a blue ribbon at Lulu’s porch. Charlotte later found it and immediately understood it was a sign that her father was safe. The gesture reassured Charlotte but also reinforced concerns that she might leave with Valentin if given the chance.

Jack Brennan questioned Lulu and Charlotte about possible communication methods Valentin could use, prompting Lulu to accuse Brennan of manipulating her daughter. Meanwhile, Carly allowed Valentin to move from the shed into her attic, agreeing to hide him until Anna returned.

Elsewhere, the legal fallout from Drew Cain’s shooting expanded. ADA Justine Turner made it clear she was prepared to pursue Sonny Corinthos if evidence supported his involvement in Professor Dalton’s death. Laura Collins and Sonny discussed Sidwell’s leverage and long-term intentions, while Jason Morgan questioned Britt Westbourne about suspicious medication tied to her work.

The day closed with Anna Devane revealed to be held captive, struggling to learn why she had been taken, signaling that Valentin’s escape and Anna’s disappearance were closely linked.

Wednesday, December 10, 2025: Curtis arrested as Willow’s case shifts

New developments placed Curtis Ashford in serious legal jeopardy. Security footage from The Savoy showed Curtis with Selina Wu on the night of Drew Cain’s shooting, contradicting his earlier statement to police. Nathan West arrested Curtis for obstruction of justice and making a false statement, stunning Portia Robinson and raising immediate questions about motive and loyalty.

At the hospital, Portia admitted her connection to Drew’s blackmail and revealed she had been with Isaiah Gannon the night of the shooting. She later collapsed from pregnancy-related distress, adding urgency to an already volatile situation.

Meanwhile, Willow Cain continued preparing for trial with Alexis Davis. Mock testimony exposed vulnerabilities in Willow’s defense, particularly her willingness to do anything for her children. Although Curtis’ arrest created hope that Willow’s charges might be dropped, Alexis cautioned against optimism.

Across town, Anna Devane pieced together clues about her captivity, including transportation by water and a possible connection to Spoon Island. Her realization that she might be held at Wyndemere intensified concerns as multiple storylines converged around Sidwell and Valentin’s influence.

Thursday, December 11, 2025: New evidence emerges as tensions explode

Curtis remained in custody as investigators examined his financial records and potential connections to a larger conspiracy. Trina Robinson struggled with doubts about her father, while Jordan Ashford weighed whether she could help mitigate Curtis’ situation. ADA Turner made it clear that authorities needed either to connect Curtis directly to Drew’s shooting or eliminate him as a suspect.

Hope briefly resurfaced for Willow when Alexis learned Curtis’ charges could reshape the case. However, that optimism faded as Dante Falconeri and Nathan West uncovered mislabeled traffic camera footage from the area near Drew’s home. The footage promised critical insight into the night of the shooting.

At Crimson, Nina Reeves walked in on Michael Corinthos and Jacinda Bracken in a compromising moment, further fracturing family dynamics already strained by Willow’s legal crisis. Nina chose not to involve HR but made it clear she would not tolerate further scandal.

At GH, Portia received urgent care from Britt Westbourne, who reassured her about the baby and advised bed rest. The episode closed with investigators preparing to review the traffic footage, hinting at a major shift in the case against Willow.

Friday, December 12, 2025: Willow’s trial moves forward after a damaging lie

The week culminated in devastating news for Willow Cain. ADA Turner reviewed traffic cam footage showing Willow near Drew Cain’s home on the night of the shooting, directly contradicting her earlier statements. As a result, prosecutors confirmed the trial would proceed, and additional charges related to perjury were considered. Curtis’ charges were dropped, but his legal threat remained unresolved.

Alexis Davis confronted Willow over the deception, warning that her credibility with the jury had been severely damaged. Drew stood by Willow and insisted he believed in her innocence, even as the evidence mounted against her.

Family tensions escalated as Michael sought statements regarding Willow’s attempt to see her children, viewing it as a troubling pattern. Meanwhile, Curtis and Drew exchanged veiled threats at the PCPD, each holding leverage over the other.

Elsewhere, Jason confronted Britt about her dangerous work connections, leading to an emotional but unresolved moment between them. As the week ended, Willow faced a grim courtroom battle, Carly continued hiding Valentin, and Port Charles braced for the fallout of truths finally coming to light.

Catch General Hospital on ABC on weekdays.