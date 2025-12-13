Who is Ian Quinlan? Everything to know as the actor joins the cast of Sheriff Country

Ian Quinlan to the Extreme Left

Ian Quinlan is going to play an important character in the new CBS police procedural Sheriff Country, which is a spin-off of Fire Country. He is part of the cast as Deputy Hank, a smart and skilled officer. He isn't afraid to stand up to Sheriff Mickey Fox, the town's top cop (played by Morena Baccarin), when he thinks she is showing favoritism.

Ian graduated from Fordham University with a degree in theater. He is an established performer with a professional career. This journey began when he was a child acting on stage and includes recent well-known roles on TV.

The show gets deeper with the addition of his character in Sheriff Country. The show follows Sheriff Mickey Fox as she looks into crime in the small town of Edgewater. She also has to deal with her father, Wes (W. Earl Brown), who is an ex-con marijuana grower, and an unclear event with her daughter.

Ian Quinlan’s Recurring New Role in Sheriff Country

Ian Quinlan is added to the recurring cast of CBS's police drama Sheriff Country in its first season. He will play Deputy Hank. His first appearance will be in the mid-season finale (Episode 109), which is about to air on December 19, 2025.

Deputy Hank is impulsive, but he is also a loyal and determined officer. Hank, who is Cassidy's (Michele Weaver's) equal as a deputy, isn't afraid to speak up about the apparent favoritism that Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) shows toward Cassidy. He knows exactly what he's capable of, and his behavior shows that he's sure of himself.

The show is a spin-off of Fire Country. It is about the honest sheriff Mickey Fox, who is played by Diane Farr. Sharon Leone, Cal Fire's division chief, is her stepsister. She patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, deals with her difficult family life, and investigates crimes at the same time. Max Theriot, Joan Rater, and Tony Phelan all worked together to create Sheriff Country, and Matt Lopez was the showrunner. The show will have a second season, which will air in 2026–2027.

Ian Quinlan joins the CBS Show: Everything to Know about the Actor

Born and raised in NYC, Ian Quinlan is an actor. He is versatile in the entertainment industry due to his strong background in live performance and television.

Ian Quinlan earned a BA in Theatre Performance from Fordham University. His academic background complements his stage experience. Starting as a child actor, he joined THE LION KING on Broadway. He appeared in An American in Paris on Broadway.

Ian Quinlan has a strong resume, best known for his three-season recurring role as Officer Luis Badillo in Blue Bloods, from Seasons 12 to 14.

His television credits are varied and extensive. He played a major role in Jupiter's Legacy (2021) on Netflix with Leslie Bibb and Josh Duhamel. The ABC/Nat Geo limited series The Long Road Home featured him as a series regular.

The Family, Orange Is The New Black, Sneaky Pete, Gotham, and The Carrie Diaries are among his other TV appearances.

Luber Roklin Entertainment and Innovative Artists represent Ian Quinlan. He plays Deputy Hank in Sheriff Country, continuing his high-profile, recurring roles on network television.

Sheriff Country episodes are available to stream on CBS.