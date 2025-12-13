Sheriff Country season 1 episode 8 recap: Cash robberies rock Edgewater, Grace exposed, and Mickey outsmarts the mastermind

A still from Sheriff Country season 1 (Image via Youtube / CBS Lake Charles)

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 8, titled “Death & Taxes,” aired on Friday, December 12, 2025, on CBS. The episode put Edgewater in serious trouble as tax season revealed a risky weakness in the legal cannabis business. Sheriff Mickey Fox was pulled into a violent case that challenged her judgment, leadership, and complicated family relationships.

The main storyline began after armed thieves attacked cannabis growers who were carrying large amounts of cash to pay their taxes. One bodyguard was killed and another was left fighting for his life. Mickey quickly realized the crime was planned, not random, and fear spread as growers worried they could be next on the town’s quiet back roads.

Outside the investigation, “Death & Taxes” focused on personal struggles as well. Mickey dealt with tense moments during a family dinner with her stepsister, Sharon, while Boone and Nora’s new relationship was tested by the dangers of his job. The episode mixed intense crime drama with emotional moments that affected the entire community.

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 8: Cannabis cash robbery shakes Edgewater

“Death & Taxes” opened with Boone and Nora enjoying a calm date by the lake, which was suddenly interrupted by gunshots nearby. Boone reacted right away and discovered the aftermath of a violent robbery aimed at licensed cannabis growers who were moving cash to pay their taxes.

Because banks would not help them, the growers had to carry large amounts of money themselves, making them easy targets. Mickey arrived at the scene and found one bodyguard dead and another badly injured. The robbers had escaped with nearly $200,000 in cash.

Mickey believed this was not a one-time crime, since criminals usually keep going once they succeed, especially during tax season when large amounts of money are being moved. Her suspicion proved right when another convoy was attacked soon after.

The case showed how unfair the situation was for growers like the Millers, who were trying to follow the law and leave their criminal past behind. Even though they had licenses and paid taxes, they were not protected. As worried growers filled the sheriff’s station, Mickey tried to calm them while knowing the legal cannabis business in Edgewater had become a major target.

The investigation shifted when Mickey realized the robberies were not caused by an insider. Evidence showed the vehicles had been tracked. This made it clear the crimes were carefully planned and organized, not random attacks, increasing the pressure to catch those responsible before anyone else was hurt.

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 8: Grace’s betrayal and Mickey’s sharp instincts

At first, suspicion fell on a nervous bodyguard whose past failure at the police academy came back into question. His brother had recently been released from prison, which made things look worse. However, Mickey cleared him when another robbery happened while he was with the deputies.

That proved the real culprit was someone else, leading Mickey to a disturbing discovery: tracking devices hidden inside children’s car seats. This clue pointed to Grace, a trusted babysitter who worked for several grower families. Grace claimed she was innocent and blamed her new boyfriend, Daniel Weiss.

To show she wasn’t involved, she agreed to help the police catch him. Daniel was arrested and confessed, but the case didn’t fully add up because the stolen money was still missing. Mickey expected a betrayal. She knew that only someone with experience around children would know how to hide trackers in car seats.

Acting on that instinct, she secretly placed a tracker in Grace’s bag. As predicted, Grace tried to leave Edgewater with the stolen cash, revealing she had planned the robberies all along. Mickey and her team stopped her before she could escape.

Grace’s arrest brought relief to the community. The stolen money was recovered, and with quiet help from Wes and both legal and illegal growers, the Millers were able to pay medical bills and keep their license. Once again, Mickey’s sharp instincts proved why Edgewater relied on her to keep the town safe.

Other highlights of Sheriff Country season 1 episode 8

While the investigation took up much of the episode, it also focused on strong character moments. Mickey admitted her mistakes and apologized for favoring Cass and for a hurtful comment she had made to Sharon. Their quiet reconciliation showed how fragile their family bond still was as they tried to heal after shared loss.

Boone’s storyline added emotional depth. His new relationship with Nora felt real, but things became complicated when he realized she wasn’t ready to date another deputy. Boone chose to lie about his job, hinting that his need for closeness might lead to problems later because of his lack of honesty.

Wes also played a major role by secretly bringing legal and illegal growers together to protect one another. This choice crossed moral lines and broke a promise he had made to his daughters, suggesting his actions could have serious consequences for both his family and the town.

“Death & Taxes” ended on a mixed note. Justice was achieved, the immediate crisis was resolved, and Edgewater felt safer, but deeper issues remained. The episode showed Sheriff Country at its best, combining crime-solving with emotional, character-driven storytelling.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Sheriff Country season 1 on CBS and Paramount+.


