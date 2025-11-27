Sheriff Country season 1 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Mickey (Image via Youtube / CBS Lake Charles)

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 7, titled “Glory Days,” arrives on December 5, 2025 and continues the Friday rollout on CBS and Paramount+. The new episode focuses on a brutal assault at Edgewater High and shows Mickey’s investigation leading her toward hidden lies, buried secrets, and a growing abuse of power inside the school community.

Sheriff Country season 1 has kept viewers hooked with its mix of small town mystery and personal drama. In earlier episodes Sheriff Mickey Fox faced rising trouble across Edgewater, from illegal grow operations to the cartel moving closer to town while she also dealt with shifting loyalties in her own team.

As the threats increased Mickey, Wes, and Boone felt more pressure to protect the community they care about. Boone made emotional choices, Wes pushed hard for the truth, and Mickey stayed steady as a leader. Together they helped build the season’s momentum and set up more discoveries as season 1 moves forward.

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 7 airs on Friday

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 7, “Glory Days,” will air on Friday, December 5, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The series follows a weekly Friday schedule and each episode brings new turns in Sheriff Mickey Fox’s tense investigations. Episode 7 focuses on a violent assault at Edgewater High and puts Mickey into another high stakes case.

Where to watch Sheriff Country season 1 episode 7

New episodes of Sheriff Country stream the next day on Paramount+ and Paramount+ Premium users can watch them on the same day. Episodes also come to Prime Video in some countries so international viewers have more ways to watch. The series premiered on October 17, 2025 and airs on CBS every Friday before it becomes available for streaming.

What to expect from Sheriff Country season 1 episode 7

Episode 7 looks into a difficult case involving a teenage victim who says she was attacked from behind, which points to a planned assault. As Mickey talks to students and staff she finds a worrying pattern of secrets and wrongdoing connected to the school leaders.

At the same time tensions grow in her team, with Wes acting more on his own and the connection with Boone making things harder for Mickey. The investigation brings strong emotions, trouble for the school, and a larger problem hiding under Edgewater High.

A brief recap of episode 6 before Sheriff Country season 1 episode 7 arrives

Episode 6, “Exit Interview,” was a major turning point as the murder of rancher Bill Wambach shook Edgewater. Mickey’s investigation showed a pattern of threats aimed at local landowners and hinted at a plan to force families off their property. The Bulgarians looked suspicious at first, but Wes learned they were not behind the harassment.

The truth took a sad turn when Irv, Bill’s close friend, was revealed as the killer because he was desperate and broke. But Irv was not responsible for the larger intimidation happening around town, which left Mickey with an even bigger mystery. As Boone prepared to leave and old secrets came back up, Episode 6 ended with many tensions still unresolved heading into Episode 7.

Fans of the show can watch the new episodes of Sheriff Country season 1 on CBS and Paramount Plus.

