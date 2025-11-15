Who is Wes Fox on Sheriff Country? Everything to know about the character

W Earl Brown as Wes Fox on Sheriff Country [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Image © CBS]

CBS’s Sheriff Country, which premiered on October 17, 2025, has Morena Baccarin’s Mickey Fox as the protagonist. Wes Fox is Sheriff Mickey Fox’s father. Played by W Earl Brown, Wes is a marijuana-harvester. He stays away from general society and the illegal business is a point of disagreement between him and his law enforcer daughter. Incidentally, Wes is also the stepfather of the fire division chief, Sharon Leone.

Sheriff Country is the spinoff of CBS’s Fire Country and is set in the small town of Edgewater. The storyline revolves around Sheriff Mickey Fox as she navigates resistance towards her role in her workplace, while her personal life seems to offer challenges. The issues in Mickey’s personal life involve her off-the-grid marijuana king father and her wayward daughter.

The series so far has presented tense storylines of smalltown crimes that include murders, witness protection, robbery and more. Sheriff Fox was shown facing her high-pressure challenges alongside her remaining team on the CBS procedural drama.

Sheriff Country: A glimpse at Wes Fox’s character

As mentioned before, Wes Fox is Sheriff Mickey Fox’s father. He stays in the mountains of Edgewater and leads a withdrawn life away from the public eye, due to his questionable business. His illegal marijuana-growing business is a bone of contention between the father and the daughter. His relationship with his stepdaughter, Sharon, is equally cold. While his business is widely known, he allows only a select few to know about the exact location of his illegal operation.

W Earl Brown’s Wes was introduced in a guest cameo on Fire Country season 2 episode 6. Titled Alert the Sheriff, the episode also introduced Baccarin’s Sheriff Mickey before she became the protagonist of the spinoff, Sheriff Country. The episode was set to explain the relationships between Sharon, Bode and Mickey.

Although traversing on the wrong side of the law, Brown’s Wes was not portrayed as a ruthless and apathetic character. Despite his not-so-loving relationship with his daughter and step-daughter, Wes remained a loving grandfather to his granddaughter, Skye. He was seen threatening the murdered Brandon’s brothers when the latter tried to corner Skye. Although Wes was kind and generous, his method of showing his good intentions often became unreliable.

Recently, Wes had a health scare that he hid from Mickey. Instead of taking proper care and medical advice, he treated himself with a cold shower. He is likely to hang around in the storyline of the spinoff to add to the emotional drama.

A glimpse at W Earl Brown’s career

Sheriff Country actor William Earl Brown was born in Kentucky and graduated from Murray State University. Although starting his career on stage, Brown quickly moved to television and movies. Brown has a huge body of work. Some of his movie projects include Shirley, The Unforgivable, The Highwaymen, Spaceman, Black Mass, The Lone Ranger, Bloodworth, The Last Shot, Vanilla Sky, There’s Something About Mary, Scream, Vampire in Brooklyn and many more.

Besides Sheriff Country, some of Brown’s mention-worthy television projects include Deadwood, Preacher, American Crime, Reprisal, Hello Tomorrow!, Five Days in Memorial, Rogue, Chicago Fire, True Detective and many more.

Continue watching Brown’s Wes on Sheriff Country on CBS every Friday.