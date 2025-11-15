In Your Dreams ending explained: How Stevie’s fake “perfect life” breaks apart?

In Your Dreams uses a wild dream adventure to ask whether twelve-year-old Stevie Ting will cling to fantasy or accept reality. The new Netflix animated feature, directed by Alex Woo and produced by Kuku Studios, follows Stevie and her younger brother Elliot after they discover a Sandman spell that lets them share dreams.

Riding their long-legged bed into a shifting dreamscape, the siblings chase the Sandman to win a single wish that might keep their parents from splitting up. Along the way, they meet the nightmare queen Nightmara, a talking plush giraffe named Baloney Tony, and a parade of surreal locations built from their real-world fears.

With Jolie Hoang Rappaport as Stevie, Elias Janssen as Elliot, Simu Liu and Cristin Milioti as their parents, plus Craig Robinson, Omid Djalili, and Gia Carides in key voice roles, In Your Dreams builds to a finale where Stevie must destroy her own fake “perfect life” so her real family has a chance to survive.

In Your Dreams ending explained: why Stevie breaks her fake “perfect life” and chooses messy reality

The ending begins once Stevie pushes the Sandman quest past its limit. For most of In Your Dreams, she bosses Elliot through each dream so they can reach the Sandman and “fix” their parents before her mom’s possible move to another city. The pressure finally catches up with her.

After another argument at home, she collapses, leaving her body unresponsive in a hospital while her mind stays trapped in the Sandman’s realm. Inside that realm, she finally gets what she thinks she wanted. The long-legged bed sets her down in a glossy suburban version of their house where the kitchen is always warm, her parents never raise their voices, and every family moment looks staged for a commercial.

At first, Stevie reads this world as proof that her plan worked. The Sandman appears as a gentle host who tells her that if she stays here, safe and asleep, the harmony will never end. Elliot is present but quieter and tidier than his real self, almost like a background extra. The film links this back to her early disaster movie logic. Stevie says,

“I mean, come on! We’re like one of those happy families you see at the beginning of a disaster movie.”

In the finale, she has rebuilt that opening image and tried to freeze it. The problem is that this perfect picture only holds if everyone stays exactly where they put them and if nothing ever changes again.

Elliot refuses to vanish from his sister’s life. With Baloney Tony and Nightmara guiding him, he fights back through twisted versions of earlier dreams to reach Stevie inside the fantasy. In the real world, their parents stop avoiding the crisis and use the Sandman spell to follow their children into the dream. The climax gathers all four Tings around a giant golden hourglass that measures how long Stevie has before the Sandman can keep her forever.

He sends glowing marshmallow-like minions and waves of sand to pin them down, but the family pushes together against the storm. Baloney, Tony finally smashes the hourglass, shattering the illusion and snapping everyone awake. The choice that matters is not the punch, though, but Stevie’s decision to let her wish go instead of clinging to a version of her family that erases conflict, growth, and Elliot’s real personality.

Back in the real world, the film jumps ahead to moving day. The house is half empty, boxes crowd the hallway, and the future is still unclear. Stevie’s parents misread each other and then correct themselves, speaking more honestly than they did at the beginning of In Your Dreams. Stevie and Elliot are no longer treated as problems to manage.

They bicker, joke, and share the load like actual kids in a family that is still learning how to listen. As per the Parents' report dated November 15, 2025, Director Alex Woo said,

“Sometimes the best thing to do is to let go of what we dream life should be.”

As per the Netflix Tudum report dated November 14, 2025, he also said,

“There’s a cautionary tale aspect. But there’s an optimism at the end, which is about the power of your real relationships”

The ending shows Stevie living those ideas. She cannot control whether her parents stay together, but she can choose to stay awake with them instead of hiding in a dream where nothing ever changes.

How Stevie and Elliot’s Sandman quest sets up the “perfect family” fantasy

To understand why that final choice hits so hard, the first half of In Your Dreams slowly builds Stevie’s belief that one wish can repair everything. The film opens on a dreamy breakfast montage where she cooks cinnamon French toast with her parents while Hey Ya plays, and for a moment, they look like the perfect unit she wants them to be. Then reality cuts in.

Their dad still chases old band glory instead of steady work, their mom now teaches at a local college and considers a job in another city, and their fights about money and moving seep through the bedroom walls. Stevie, already a list maker and fixer, starts to see herself as the only one who can hold the family together. Elliot, loud and chaotic, becomes the person she blames every time the mood breaks.

The Sandman quest starts when Elliot finds a dusty book in a thrift store basement that lays out the legend of a figure who can make dreams come true. When the siblings chant the spell together, they become linked in sleep, and their bed grows tall legs, carrying them into shared dreams built from their real worries. Breakfast Town turns its morning routine into a singing buffet. Polly’s Pizza spins Stevie’s fear of loud birthday parties into an animatronic nightmare.

Nightmara appears as a spiky villain who hurls classic nightmare scenarios at them, while the Sandman seems like the calm reward at the end of the journey. These trips convince Stevie that if she can just reach him and ask for a perfect family, every fight will vanish. As per Parents' report dated November 15, 2025, Jolie Hoang Rappaport, who plays Stevie, said,

“[Stevie] She thinks a black and white solution can fix a problem filled with so much complicated grey.”

The Sandman becomes that simple solution in her mind, even before she realizes the cost.

