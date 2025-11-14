Sheriff Country season 1 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Mickey Fox (Image via Youtube / CBS Lake Charles)

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 5, called “Expecting Trouble,” will air on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 8 PM ET/PT on CBS. In this episode, Sheriff Mickey Fox and Deputy Boone must handle a risky transport mission to protect a vulnerable witness. Tension rises and surprises await, including a special guest appearance by Kevin Alejandro as Manny.

Sheriff Mickey Fox’s life in Sheriff Country has never been easy. As a small-town sheriff, she constantly balances her job with family problems.

Recently, her daughter Skye became the main suspect in a murder case. This forced Mickey to step aside from her official duties and investigate the case on her own. Loyalties were tested and secrets came to light as the investigation unfolded.

Skye’s partial honesty made the situation more complicated. She had bought the knife linked to her boyfriend’s death just before the police searched their home.

Mickey’s department was pushed aside by the ambitious District Attorney, leaving her to handle the case on her own.

With help from allies like Boone and Dawson, Mickey uncovered the true killer while keeping her daughter safe.

Fans can expect an exciting episode as Sheriff Mickey Fox and Deputy Boone take on a dangerous transport mission.

They must work quickly to protect a vulnerable witness and deal with unexpected threats in Sheriff Country.

Where to watch Sheriff Country season 1 episode 5

New episodes of Sheriff Country come out every Friday at 9 PM ET on CBS. Fans can also watch them the next day on Paramount+. Paramount+ Premium subscribers can stream the episodes on the same day they air.

The series is available on Prime Video in some countries, so fans can easily catch up no matter where they are.

What to expect from Sheriff Country season 1 episode 5

Episode 5 is expected to be full of tension and action. Sheriff Mickey Fox and Deputy Boone take on a dangerous transport mission to protect a vulnerable witness.

With time running out, they must deal with unexpected threats while keeping law and order in Sheriff Country. Boone’s ambition and Mickey’s personal stakes create conflict and test loyalties.

The small-town challenges keep getting harder. Secrets, alliances, and hidden agendas come to light as Mickey relies on her instincts and help from the undercover DEA agent.

Fans will also see a cameo from Fire Country’s Kevin Alejandro as Manny.

The episode mixes suspense, problem-solving, and emotional moments, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

A brief recap of episode 4 before Sheriff Country season 1 episode 5 arrives

Episode 4, called “Out of Office,” focused on Mickey trying to clear her daughter Skye’s name while being temporarily off duty.

She followed leads in secret, checked Brandon’s hidden burner phone, questioned people connected to the case, and confronted dangerous suspects like Adrian Smith.

With Dawson’s help, the real killer was found and Skye’s role became clear, giving Mickey more control over the case. At the same time, personal relationships continued to change.

Mickey dealt with her tense relationship with Travis, helped Ricky return to rehab, and stayed loyal to her department despite problems.

Cass also helped by connecting people in need and creating a new support system.

Episode 4 ended with the cases mostly solved but family and community challenges still present, setting up episode 5.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Sheriff Country season 1 on CBS and Paramount Plus.

