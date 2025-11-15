Blue Lights season 1 recap: Everything to know before watching season 2

A scene from Blue Lights season 1 (Image via YouTube/@BBC)

Blue Lights, created by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, has come out with its third season on BritBox for the American audiences on November 13, 2025. Set in Belfast, the police procedural show set in Belfast focuses on rookie police officers in Northern Ireland learning the ropes of the job, navigating corruption, divided communities, and their stress of their personal lives.

The series stars Siân Brooke, Katherine Devlin, Nathan Braniff, Richard Dormer, Dearbháile McKinney, Frank Blake, Martin McCann, Jonathan Harden, and Andi Osho, among others, in leading roles.

Blending hard-hitting social themes with tense, fast-paced storytelling, it has captivated audiences with its sharp writing, emotional depth, and high-stakes action.

Each season has six episodes, and have received rave reviews from both critics and general audience.

On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Blue Light has a critics rating of 94%, while the general audience rating stands at 92%.

With the third season well underway, the following article provides a summary of how the story began, for fans to quickly catch up before diving into the new episodes.

Exploring the narrative of Blue Lights season 1





Blue Lights season 1 opens with three new PSNI recruits—Grace Ellis, Annie Conlon, and Tommy Foster—starting their policing careers in Belfast, a community plagued by entrenched criminal networks.

Guided by experienced officers Stevie Neil and Gerry Cliff, the rookies confront the harsh realities of frontline policing.

The plot also follows the powerful McIntyre crime family, led by James McIntyre, with his wife Tina and son Mo deeply involved in illicit operations.

Tensions escalate as it’s revealed that MI5 secretly uses James as an informant, enabling his criminal empire to function under protection. Grace struggles to balance motherhood and policing, especially after her son Cal is unjustly arrested, highlighting racial bias.

Annie faces escalating threats tied to religious divisions, prompting her to move in with Grace for safety.

Tommy, overwhelmed by the expectations of his fast-track position, ultimately chooses a traditional path through the ranks.

Northern Ireland’s historical conflicts overshadow their work, creating friction between officers and the public. The season’s most devastating moment is Gerry’s death during a McIntyre drug operation, igniting a PSNI push to dismantle the gang.

Despite interference from MI5, James and Mo are eventually arrested, while Tina steps in to lead the family with covert MI5 support.

Where to watch Blue Lights season 1?



Viewers can stream all episodes of Blue Lights Season 1 on BritBox and Hulu.

BritBox offers three tiers: a Monthly plan at $10.99/month (after a 7-day free trial), an Annual plan at $109.99/year (essentially getting 12 months for the price of 10), and a premium Premier tier for $149.99/year.

Viewers can also choose Hulu, whose ad-supported plan starts at US $7.99/month, while the Disney+ Bundle (Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+) is available for US $9.99/month.

