Sheriff Country season 1 episode 5 recap: Mickey and Boone race to protect a pregnant witness from a relentless hitman

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 5, “Expecting Trouble,” aired on Friday, November 14, 2025. It continued Mickey Fox’s intense journey as Edgewater’s determined sheriff.

The episode aired in CBS’s 8 PM slot and pulled viewers into a high-pressure night that quickly turned chaotic. It set up a tense showdown and several emotional moments.

The episode moved straight into the main crisis. A witness transport went wrong and forced Mickey and Boone into an urgent mission. They had to escort Valerie Fulton who was pregnant and scared while a hitman chased her.

The story became a fast road-chase drama that revealed old tension and hidden truths between the characters.

While Mickey and Boone were dealing with danger on the road, Edgewater faced trouble of its own under Cass’s temporary leadership. A fire, a tense situation with a couple, and a domestic abuse case created nonstop pressure at the station.

These events added emotional depth to the episode and connected personal struggles, rising threats, and strong character development into one intense hour.

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 5: A dangerous escort turns into a deadly pursuit

Episode 5 put Mickey and Boone into one of their most dangerous missions yet. The U.S. Marshals’ vehicle carrying witness Valerie Fulton exploded, and although she survived, she was shaken.

With no federal backup close by, Mickey took charge of getting Val to San Francisco.

What started as a simple escort quickly turned into a tense chase with close calls and sudden attacks as a hired hitman followed them.

The pressure grew as they traveled. Val was pregnant, scared, and carrying painful memories of Demir Boz, which made every moment feel even more dangerous.

Mickey noticed signs that someone was tracking them and later learned the truth. Val had been using an illegal burner phone, thinking she was texting her mother, but she had been contacting the hitman instead.

A stop for the bathroom became a dangerous moment when Mickey saw clues that linked the hitman to the earlier safe-house attack. She reacted fast and saved Val before shots were fired.

This led to a tense fight that pushed Mickey and Boone into full survival mode.

In the end, they used the burner phone to trick the hitman into coming to a motel, where they captured him alive and protected Val’s chance to testify.

The episode mixed action with emotional moments and showed the strain between Mickey and Boone while highlighting Mickey’s strong sense of duty.

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 5: Cass faces chaos back at the station

While Mickey and Boone faced danger on the road, Edgewater fell into chaos under Cass’s control. She was supposed to keep things running smoothly while Mickey was gone, but instead she dealt with one problem after another.

What started as small issues like missing paperwork and angry residents quickly turned serious when a fire broke out in the women’s bathroom.

Cass called CalFire as the station grew more hectic. She struggled to stay calm while a young grower filmed her and accused her of police misconduct.

She also dealt with a married couple who demanded an incident report that seemed to have disappeared. Soon, Cass realized the couple was not just difficult. The wife, Jenna, was hiding something important.

During a station lockdown, Cass noticed several warning signs. Jenna would not remove her heavy hoodie in the heat. She avoided questions and seemed scared every time her husband got close.

Cass’s instincts kicked in, and she discovered the truth. Jenna was a victim of domestic abuse and had started the fire to create a chance to get help.

This moment hit Cass hard because it reminded her of her own past. It showed her why compassion mattered in her work.

By the end of the episode, Cass proved she could handle the pressure, even though the day had been chaotic and emotional.

Other highlights of Sheriff Country season 1 episode 5

The episode also gave several emotional moments that added depth to the season. Boone finally apologized to Mickey after days of tension. Val’s curious questions during the long drive pushed him to speak up.

The apology did not fix everything, but it opened the door for them to talk again and showed that their partnership still had unresolved issues.

Val’s vulnerability played an important role too. Her pregnancy, which she had not told her family about, added pressure to the mission and made every danger feel heavier. Mickey grew more protective as she learned about Val’s past and understood what was at stake.

Their conversations showed a softer side of Mickey and balanced the nonstop action with real emotion.

When Mickey returned home, the episode took another emotional turn. She praised Cass for keeping the station together, not knowing that her own family was hiding things from her.

Her father ignored a recent health scare and treated it with a cold shower instead of proper care.

Skye quietly delayed her return to college and let Mickey think it was because of her guidance rather than kindness.

The final twist came when Boone revealed that he was married. It added a new layer of mystery to his character and hinted that more secrets and complications were coming.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Sheriff Country season 1 on CBS and Paramount Plus.

