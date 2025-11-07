Sheriff Country season 1 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Mickey (Image via Youtube / CBS Lake Charles)

Sheriff Country season 1 fans must get ready for an exciting Friday on CBS as the show returns with an episode on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 8/7c. Sheriff Mickey Fox must step up to protect her daughter Skye. With Skye as the main suspect in a murder, Mickey takes matters into her own hands and starts her own investigation, testing her family loyalty and her role as sheriff.

Life in Edgewater has been far from easy for Sheriff Mickey Fox. As a small-town sheriff, she tries to balance her work with the chaos her daughter Skye causes. Last week, suspicion fell on Skye in a high-profile murder, leaving the town divided and questioning Mickey’s decisions.

Mickey also dealt with an armored truck robbery and a family seeking revenge. She worked with Boone to catch the culprits while keeping Skye safe. Even after the arrests, Mickey faced new challenges as her daughter’s secrets hinted at more trouble ahead.

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 4 airs on Friday

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 4 will air on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 8/7c on CBS. Fans can expect exciting drama as Sheriff Mickey Fox works to protect her daughter Skye while dealing with the aftermath of Brandon’s murder. The episode continues the suspenseful storylines that have kept viewers hooked since the series began on October 17, 2025.

Where to watch Sheriff Country season 1 episode 4

New episodes of Sheriff Country air every Friday at 9 PM ET on CBS. Fans can also stream episodes the next day on Paramount+. If one is a Paramount+ Premium subscriber, the episode can be watched the same day. The series is also available on Prime Video in some countries, giving fans several ways to catch up on the latest drama in Edgewater.

What to expect from Sheriff Country season 1 episode 4

In episode 4, Mickey faces a tough choice. To protect her daughter, she has to step down as Edgewater’s sheriff and investigate Brandon’s murder on her own. Boone becomes acting sheriff, but his strict focus on the evidence and the DA’s assumptions could make the case harder. Meanwhile, Skye’s father hires a top defense lawyer to give her a chance in court.

As Mickey investigates, she finds new clues that could clear Skye, but every move puts her job and safety at risk. Her DEA ally may be key in tracking down the real killer. With family loyalty, town politics, and secrets all in play, Mickey races to protect her daughter and bring justice to Edgewater.

A brief recap of episode 3 before Sheriff Country season 1 episode 4 arrives

In episode 3, “The Sixth Man,” Edgewater was rocked by a daring daylight robbery and growing doubts about Skye. Mickey faced criticism from townspeople who thought she was hiding her daughter’s role in Brandon’s murder. Meanwhile, Brandon’s brothers stalked and threatened Skye at every turn, making her life even more dangerous and stressful.

The armored truck heist turned out to be a clever plan led by a mysterious sixth man. Boone and Mickey discovered that the Franklin couple had planned the crime together. Although arrests were made, Skye still had secrets, including buying the knife used in the murder. These hidden truths suggest that even more challenges and problems are waiting for Mickey and the Fox family as episode 4 approaches.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Sheriff Country season 1 on CBS and Paramount Plus

