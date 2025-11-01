Sheriff Country season 1 episode 3 recap: A robbery, arrested DEA official and more evidence on Skye

Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox on Sheriff Country season 1 [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Image © CBS]

The third episode of Sheriff Country season 1 presented Sheriff Mickey Fox’s predicament as she balances her personal life with professional requirements as the town is rocked by murders and robberies. Titled The Sixth Man, the latest episode aired on Friday, October 31, 2025. The plot found Sheriff Fox, played by Morena Baccarin, solving a robbery case along with Deputy Boone before landing on trouble at home.

Sheriff Country season 1, the first spinoff of Fire Country, premiered on October 17, 2025. Titled Pilot, the first episode laid out the foundation of the plot by showcasing Mickey Fox’s problems and her relationship issues.

Set in the same location as the parent series, the spinoff presented protagonist Mickey Fox, struggling to get accepted as the Sheriff of Edgewater. There was betrayal all around as Deputy Boone tried to fight for the sheriff’s position, while Deputy Cassidy slept with Mickey’s ex-husband secretly. Aside from Bode Leone of the original series, and Sheriff Mickey, the spinoff introduced her daughter, Skye as a recovering addict.

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 2, titled Firewall, found Mickey shaken when Skye was found near the murdered Brandon, covered in blood. While on one side, evidence made Skye the prime suspect, Mickey worked on another case involving kidnap and forced labor. Mickey tried to balance profession with familial pull on the new CBS procedural drama.

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 3: Dangers from Brandon’s family

Drug dealer Brandon was recently found dead with a blood-covered Skye standing near his body. Being the daughter of the town’s sheriff put Skye in focus as all evidence was being investigated. In the meantime, Brandon’s brothers decided to stalk Sheriff Fox and her family as shown in Sheriff Country season 1 episode 3.

Although Mickey realized that some people believed she was covering up her daughter’s crime while others believed she did not deserve to be a sheriff, she put all protection on her family to keep them safe while they investigated. She tried to ask her father to protect Skye. However, Wes Fox wanted to hurt Brandon’s brothers and Mickey got Cass to stop her father using restraining orders.

Meanwhile, in a turn of events, Deputy Boone got a warrant for Sheriff Fox’s house. He discovered the knife that was used to kill Brandon in the house. This was important evidence. While Skye had told Mickey that she bought the weapon as a gift, the sheriff realized that her daughter was lying to her.

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 3: What crime shook the town?

The small town of Edgewater saw an armored truck robbery reported in episode 3 of Sheriff Country season 1. As per the initial report, the security guard tried to shoot the robbers but had blue paint on him. As such, he missed his shot and hit a pedestrian. The victim turned out to be Heather, Mickey’s former high schoolmate.

During questioning, Heather claimed not to have identified any of the robbers, all dressed in white overalls and face masks. The main robber had offered paint job to five men and had them dressed similar. While the five were distractions, the robber was the sixth person alluding to the episode title, The Sixth Man.

Boone joined Mickey in the investigation and they learned that a car was towed away during the robbery. They got the car back and waited for someone to claim it. They were surprised to see Tom, Heather’s husband, get into the car and drive away. Initially, they tried to follow the car to get to the culprits.

However, they changed their strategies and turned Heather and Tom against each other. As the officers hinted to Tom and Heather separately that their spouse was leaving the town with some money, the plan worked. Tom showed them the stolen money believing Heather planned to take it all. With that the robbery was solved.

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 3: Additional arcs

During investigation into the robbery, the plot moved to Heather and Mickey’s past. The Sheriff Country season 1 viewers got more insight into the sheriff’s youth and reputation.

Meanwhile, a presumed felon was arrested during investigation from a nearby 7Eleven as a suspect. After the real culprits were arrested, the felon was released. However, the sheriff’s office learnt that he was not a felon but a DEA official in reality. Moreover, the DEA was dating Sheriff Fox.

The story will continue on Sheriff Country season 1 episode 4 slated to drop on Friday, November 7, 2025, on CBS at 8 pm ET/PT.